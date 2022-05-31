The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Tim Anderson lands on 10-day injured list with strained right groin

The Sox also reinstated Luis Robert from COVID-19 related IL before the start of the series in Toronto.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson went down with an injury during the Sox’ game against the Cubs on Sunday.

Paul Beaty/AP

TORONTO — The White Sox placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list Tuesday (retroactive to May 30) with a strained right groin and reinstated outfielder Luis Robert from the COVID-19 related injury list.

Anderson suffered the injury making a play in the field in the Sox’ 5-2 victory over the Cubs Sunday.

The Sox announced the moves hours before their game against the Blue Jays in Toronto Tuesday night, which opens a three-game series and six-game road trip that continues against the Rays. Manager Tony La Russa said Anderson was headed to the IL on Sunday. Anderson was further evaluated and underwent an MRI Monday, but no further details about the severity of Anderson’s injury were immediately provided by the Sox.

No matter how long or brief Anderson is out, the loss will be significant. The All-Star and former batting champion is batting .356/.393/.503 with five homers, nine doubles, 19 RBI and eight stolen bases in 40 games this season.

Robert, 24, was placed on the injured list on May 24. He is batting .285/.319/.438 with six home runs, 17 RBI, six stolen bases and 21 runs scored in 33 games this season. Robert and Anderson are the Sox’ top offensive producers for a .500 team struggling offensively.

Anderson leads the major leagues with nine errors but has has played 16 straight games without one, and 26 of his last 27 games have been error-free with numerous excellent, rangy plays sprinkled in.

