The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 17, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Michael Kopech cleared to start Sunday vs. Astros

Michael Kopech’s bullpen session Thursday went well. “He feels good. He’s ready,” manager Tony La Russa said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ Michael Kopech cleared to start Sunday vs. Astros
Michael Kopech’s last start was Sunday in Chicago.

White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP)

AP Photos

HOUSTON — After passing a test on his right knee during a 30-pitch bullpen session at Minute Maid Park on Thursday’s off day and following it with some intense throwing on flat ground Friday, White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech will get another start on Sunday Night Baseball.

“He feels great. He’s ready,” manager Tony La Russa said Friday.

It was an unforeseen happening when Kopech slammed a baseball in anger into the infield grass after throwing 13 pitches in his last start Sunday against the Rangers, then hobbled off the mound with right knee soreness.

It didn’t look good.

“I probably would have been pretty doubtful about it,” Kopech said.

Turns out Kopech pinched a preexisting cyst that created fluid behind the knee, according to general manager Rick Hahn. Kopech had the knee drained and while he might have to tolerate discomfort when he throws Sunday and beyond, knowing nothing is structurally wrong gives him and the Sox assurances he can continue to pitch, starting Sunday.

“It’s just being able to tolerate it and I can tolerate it,” Kopech said.

“But it’s gotten better day to day. Who knows? Maybe by Sunday, I’m not feeling anything at all.”

Kopech wasn’t as sharp in his bullpen as he had hoped to be but the bigger deal was the knee, the one he drives off of, feeling as well as it did Friday.

“I’ve gone through my delivery 200 times in the past two days and it’s felt good every time,” he said. “I don’t think it’s anything that’s going to affect me on the mound.”

Kopech is 2-2 with a 1.92 ERA in 11 starts. On May 26 at Yankee Stadium he pitched seven innings of one-hit shutout ball, striking out six and walking two.

Anderson to return Monday

All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson (groin strain) will finish his minor league rehab assignment this weekend and rejoin the team Monday.

“He’s ready to come home and play. Looking forward to seeing him,” La Russa said.

Anderson might not play every day immediately. La Russa said his usage might be like spring training initially “where he plays one and sits one, plays two and sits one. Will determine that when they test him out when he gets here.”

Mendick to the rescue

Danny Mendick was hitting .316/.361/.491 with two home runs, 11 RBI and 14 runs scored in 14 games through Thursday since Anderson was injured May 29. He had not made an error this season and La Russa was asked again if Mendick will play second base when Anderson returns.

“Certainly cannot deny what he’s done for us,” La Russa said. “That’s three days away, so right now, play a good three days.”

Leury Garcia (.199.210.269) and Josh Harrison (.198.269.298) have shared most of the second base duty.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox ACE program launches college baseball opportunities
White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks discussing own TV network as NBC Sports Chicago deal winds down
White Sox, Lucas Giolito brace for Astros
Astros throw pair of immaculate innings in victory over Rangers
White Sox complete series sweep with 13-0 rout in Detroit
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he’s had UCL tear since 2008
The Latest
Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Saturday will be a special day for Cubs catcher Willson Contreras
When he comes to bat, younger brother William will be behind the plate as the Braves’ catcher.
By Mark Gonzales
 
chicago_dnc_convention.JPG
Politics
In DC, Pritzker, Lightfoot pitch DNC on Chicago bid to host 2024 Democratic convention
Top DNC officials also met on Friday with representatives from New York, Houston and Atlanta, the other cities bidding for the convention.
By Lynn Sweet
 
merlin_106176132.jpg
Crime
Federal charges for Chicago teen in shooting of marshal, K-9
Tarrion Johnson, 19, allegedly opened fire on officers attempting to arrest him on a warrant.
By Andy Grimm
 
merlin_102087315.jpg
News
Woman who raised Heather Mack’s child in Indonesia could care for her here — if she makes it in time
It wasn’t clear Friday whether Oshar Suartama could get to Chicago before Stella’s current caretaker, Vanessa Favia, has to relinquish custody. If she can’t, the child could wind up with Diana Roque Ellis of Beverly Hills, a friend of Mack’s murdered mother.
By Jon Seidel
 
Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison
Politics
A Cook County politician’s home got “special attention” from suburban police
Cook County GOP chairman Sean Morrison is a vocal critic of the ruling Democrats and often points to violent crime in Chicago. But Morrison also has benefited for years — starting soon after he became a county commissioner — from “special attention” given to his home by police in south suburban Palos Park.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ Chicago
 