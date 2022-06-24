Prized prospect Sosa might not be up for too long

Hold the hype on Lenyn Sosa, for now.

The White Sox’s prized second base prospect might not stick around for an extended period, especially with veteran Josh Harrison showing signs of improvement and Leury Garcia showing occasional glimpse of reaching base with more frequency.

And third baseman Yoan Moncada could return from a hamstring injury as soon as Tuesday.

“Right now (Sosa) is up here temporarily right now, right?” Manager Tony La Russa said Friday night before the Sox’ 4-1 loss to the Orioles. “To fill in. He could go nuts and force himself into the lineup. I don’t know how many opportunities he’s going to get.

“ … I don’t want to discourage Sosa, but he may get three hits (Saturday) and not play Sunday, so we’ll see. But I hope he does.”

While La Russa isn’t in a rush to start Sosa, a 22-year-old Venezuelan who was promoted Thursday from Double-A Birmingham, a greater sense of urgency surrounded the Sox’s offense and starter Michael Kopech as they were limited to one hit.

The Orioles stole five bases in the first four innings against Kopech, who became the center of attention after he hit Jorge Mateo on a 1-2 pitch in the second inning that caused a bench-clearing gathering around first base.

No punches were thrown, but Kopech was restrained by pitching coach Ethan Katz and pitcher Lance Lynn near the mound as Mateo was surrounded by members of both teams as he approached first/

Mateo promptly stole second and appeared to exchange words with Sox shortstop Tim Anderson from a distance before umpire crew chief Marvin Hudson intervened.

Richie Martin hit a single to score Mateo, and Martin stole second and third on consecutive pitches.

Kopech stranded Martin, but he wasn’t so fortunate when third base umpire John Tumpane called a balk on Kopech that enabled Adley Rutschman to score the Orioles’ third run in the fourth.

La Russa and Kopech, however, weren’t convinced and sought an explanation from Tumpane.

Kopech was pulled after issuing his fourth walk to Tyler Nevin to start the seventh, but he was victimized by feeble run support.

Orioles scheduled starter Kyle Bradish was placed on the 15-day injured list prior to Friday’s game because of right shoulder inflammation, but relievers Austin Both, Joey Krehbiel, Bryan Baker and Cionel Perez retired 13 consecutive batters after Andrew Vaughn walked with two out in the third.

The Sox’s lone hit through seven innings occurred when Jake Burger hit a two-out double to score AJ Pollock in the second.

But Garcia missed a chance to tie the game when he grounded to second after Burger’s double. Harrison didn’t start because of a swollen right elbow after getting drilled Thursday by a pitch from Dean Kremer that prompted Sosa’s debut.

Sosa batted .331 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs in 62 games at Birmingham, but it was his nine-pitch walk that kept the Sox’s slim hopes alive in the ninth inning Thursday that fueled more encouragement for the future.

At Birmingham, Sosa lowered his strikeout rate from 23.1 percent last season to 13.8, while his walk rate rose from 1.7 to 7.3.

“That’s called maturity,” said Burger, who said he grew close to Sosa while rehabbing from a leg injury in the Arizona League in 2017. “I couldn’t be happier for him.”

