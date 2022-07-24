The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 24, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Eloy Jimenez says discomfort in hamstring “is going to be there for a while”

Since returning from surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right hamstring, Jimenez is 9-for-41 (.220) with three homers and eight RBI.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE Eloy Jimenez says discomfort in hamstring “is going to be there for a while”
Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox

Eloy Jimenez homers in the sixth inning Sunday against the Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images

Eloy Jiménez quickly digested how the Guardians and other opponents could continue to take advantage of his limited mobility in left field.

“It’s OK,” Jimenez said Sunday. “I will be there for that. They can eat right now. I’m going to eat later.”

At the plate, Jimenez is starting to feast on opponents. He hit his second home run in as many games, a solo homer on a slider off Shane Bieber that provided insurance in a 6-3 win over the Guardians.

“I always looking for fastball,” Jimenez said after making the proper adjustment. “I’ve been feeling pretty good at the plate, and let’s keep rolling.”

Since returning from surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right hamstring, Jimenez is 9-for-41 (.220) with three homers and eight RBIs. The Sox hope Jimenez can increase his production to compensate for the team’s overall lack of power in the first half.This marked the first time Jimenez homered in consecutive games since Aug. 8-9, 2021.

But before Jimenez can regain redemption, the discomfort in his surgically repaired right hamstring must subside or allow him to curb the freedom that base runners have displayed on hits to either side.

The pain “is going to be there for a while,” Jimenez said before Sunday’s game. “I think it’s normal, but it’s something you don’t want to feel it when you’re playing. But I’ll try to do my best, go out there and help the team.”

Jimenez handed the designated hitter duties Sunday and has played left field only six times since returning July 6. Manager Tony La Russa acknowledged the Guardians have been aggressive but he’ll continue to monitor Jimenez’s legs.

Meanwhile, Jimenez feels no pressure to play while ailing.

“I don’t feel any pressure because I try to do whatever I can do to help the team,” Jimenez said. “Everyone knows here even if I’m in pain, I want to play. So for me, it’s not pressure.

“It’s something you don’t want to feel. But if you have it, you need to play with it. So for me, it’s not pressure. It’s a challenge.”

Timely switch

Second baseman Josh Harrison was scratched from the lineup because of discomfort in his right leg that he experienced in his last at-bat in Saturday’s doubleheader.

But Leury Garcia sparked the offense with a two-run homer off Shane Bieber in the second. This was Garcia’s first homer since May 4 against the Cubs.

La Russa believed Harrison would be available when the Sox open a two-game series Tuesday night at Colorado.

Meanwhile, center fielder Luis Robert will continue his work in Chicago while he recovers from blurred vision. “I think he’s making progress,” La Russa said of Robert, who is eligible to be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday.

La Russa said he was advised by trainer James Kruk to give a rest Sunday to outfielder Andrew Vaughn, who has coped with leg soreness.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Dylan Cease extends scoreless streak as White Sox hammer Guardians
White Sox rally for doubleheader split vs. Guardians but leave a lot to be desired
Yasmani Grandal feeling good Saturday after returning to White Sox’ lineup day before
Home-ruin derby for Cubs and White Sox
Give. Me. A. Break. with this week’s baseball quiz
White Sox starter Lucas Giolito has an outing to forget
The Latest
Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Dylan Cease extends scoreless streak as White Sox hammer Guardians
Cease has thrown a career-high 20 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings — 18 2/3 innings after he was left off the American League All-Star team.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Murder charges have been filed in a 2015 stabbing case in the Austin neighborhood.
Crime
5 charged in violent robbery on Red Line
The victim stabbed two of the assailants and was eventually able to jump from a train car to safety, prosecutors said Sunday. He suffered a fractured face and a stab wound to his shoulder.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Members of Local 150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers are on strike at a Lehigh Hanson site in McCook.
News
Union operating engineers rejects new contract after weeks-long strike and road construction delays
About 300 members of Local 150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers, who first walked out on June 7 against three companies that collectively operate 35 quarries, voted Sunday.
By Manny Ramos and Mary Norkol
 
Former teammates Ian Happ and Kyle Schwarber reunited at the All-Star Game last week and as the Cubs faced the Phillies this weekend. File photo.
Cubs
All-Stars Ian Happ, Kyle Schwarber see parallels in their careers
Schwarber, speaking as a baseball fan, called the Cubs’ rebuild “shocking.”
By Maddie Lee
 
Priscilla_cast.jpg
Theater
Vestiges of a less enlightened time tarnish ‘Priscilla Queen of the Desert’
Mercury Theater revival of the drag-queen musical has some fun with music and costumes but can’t overcome the 16-year-old script’s shallow portrayals.
By Kris Vire - For the Sun-Times
 