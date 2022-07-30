The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 30, 2022
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson suspended 3 games but will appeal

By  Sun-Times wires
   
Oakland Athletics v Chicago White Sox

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson received a three-game suspension and a fine for making contact with plate umpire Nick Mahrley in the seventh inning Friday night, MLB announced. The suspension was scheduled to start tonight, but Anderson appealed.

The Latest
Five people were wounded in a shooting sparked by an earlier disagreement July 30, 2022 in Wheeling.
Crime
5 wounded by gunfire outside residence in Wheeling
The shooting was sparked by an earlier disagreement at a bar/restaurant in neighboring Prospect Heights, Wheeling police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Lollapalooza Day 3 reviews: Hinds, Larry June, Grabbitz
Willow and J Cole are among the night’s headliners at the Grant Park festival.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times and Ambar Colón
 
Cubs
Cubs sign 11 more 2022 draft picks, including second- and fourth-rounders
Jackson Ferris and Nazier Mulé signed for over-slot bonuses, as expected.
By Maddie Lee
 
Bears
After Darnell Mooney, Bears’ WRs room is a free-for-all
Even Mooney still has plenty of climbing to get to where he wants to be. The rest of the group is full of players fighting for their careers.
By Jason Lieser
 
Crime
Man fatally shot on Bishop Ford Freeway near 130th Street, state police say
State troopers responded to the shooting at about 11:40 a.m., according to state police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 