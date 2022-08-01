The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 1, 2022
White Sox acquire left-hander Jake Diekman from Red Sox for catcher Reese McGuire

Trade gives White Sox veteran lefty in bullpen

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
1241726362.jpg

Jake Diekman #31 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on July 5, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Getty

The White Sox acquired veteran left-hander Jake Diekman from the Red Sox in exchange for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Diekman, 35, is 5-1 with a 4.23 ERA, 51 strikeouts and 30 walks allowed over a team-high 44 appearances covering 38 1/3 innings this season.

The Red Sox were looking to shed salary and the White Sox, who were carrying three catchers with Yasmani Grandal, McGuire and Seby Zavala, filled a need having just one lefty — rookie Tanner Banks — in their bullpen.

Diekman’s contract includes salaries of $3.5 million this season and next, with a club option for $4 million in 2024.

Diekman is 25-26 with a 3.77 ERA and 15 saves over 11 major-league seasons with Philadelphia (2012-15), Texas (2015-18), Arizona (2018), Kansas City (2019), Oakland (2019-21) and the Red Sox (2022). He leads all active lefties in holds and ranks fourth in appearances.

McGuire, 27, is batting .225/.261/.285 and was arguably the Sox’ best defensive catcher. This was his first with the Sox, who traded catcher Zack Collins for McGuire at the end of spring training.

Zavala has held down the job defensively and swung a more productive bat with a .296/.340/.439 hitting line with two homers in 30 games, holding down the position while Grandal was on the injured list.

The deal was made on the day before the trade deadline.


