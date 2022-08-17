The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
White Sox meeting identified complacency as issue, underscored positivity

Confidence turned to cockiness, Jose Abreu stated, and “we just expected to come in and roll like we did last year,’ Liam Hendriks said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Perhaps the thing that resonated most with a group of about 10 White Sox players and manager Tony La Russa during a meeting Friday was Jose Abreu warning everyone not to expect better play because of anything that has happened in the past.

Abreu said “our confidence turned to cockiness,” said Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who was in on the meeting with team leaders and manager Tony La Russa, who called for the meeting after the Sox lost three of four games in Kansas City to drop to .500.

There had been complacency, Hendriks said before the Sox played the Astros Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“We just expected to come in and roll like we did last year,” Hendriks said. “That hasn’t been the case.

“Now looking back on it I think a lot of guys are realizing it’s not just an easy thing to be able to go and win the division two years in a row. That’s something hopefully we can get back.”

After the meeting, which stressed “positivity,” per Hendriks said, the Sox swept three games from last-place Detroit and were going for a third straight win against the Astros. The Sox entered the season with World Series aspirations after winning 93 games last season and losing convincingly to Houston the ALDS last season. After a loss in Kansas City last Wednesday, veteran Johnny Cueto questioned the team’s fight and fire.

La Russa said he had planned to meet with players before Cueto said that, and he repeated Wednesday what he said then, that he wished Cueto would have kept the comments “in the family.”

“He was [ticked],” La Russa said.

In any event, the Sox have looked livelier and more intense in the dugout during the streak. Winning, and in come-from-behind fashion at that, always help the look. Playing cleaner baseball, attempting to minimize mistakes and getting continued timely hitting to go with pitching that has been a plus for most of the season are necessary, no matter what is said or isn’t in the clubhouse.

“Everyone has understood that this year hasn’t been exactly the smoothest sailing for us, it hasn’t been what we expected it to be,” Hendriks said. “But no one’s ever doubted the talent level of this clubhouse and that’s something we need to make sure that we ratify and we bring to the forefront of the fact of what we can accomplish.”

The meeting also touched on “a couple of tweaks to how we prepare that were helpful,” La Russa said.

“But there wasn’t anything that we haven’t stressed and the team hasn’t represented. ... We didn’t get to where we stayed alive without having something special in that clubhouse.”

