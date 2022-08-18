White Sox pounded 21-5, settle for series split with Astros

Lucas Giolito got knocked around by an unforgiving lineup, and the White Sox were no match for the Houston Astros, who sent the Sox on the road with four-game series split.

And a 21-run smackdown.

After the Sox scored perhaps two invigorating, comeback victories against the American League’s best team, they lost a one-run game Wednesday and got pole-axed 21-5 Thursday afternoon before 24,407 fans at Guaranteed Rate Field.

There’s no shame in splitting a series with the Astros, especially when played without Tim Anderson and Luis Robert, but the resounding clanks of 25 hits, eight of them against Giolito (5.34 ERA) in three-plus innings, may have left a mark. Vince Velasquez and Jose Ruiz gave up five runs each and second baseman Josh Harrison, pitching a ninth, gave up four more.

Alex Bregman was 4-for-6 with two homers and a career high six RBI. Yoan Moncada homered for the Sox, their only long ball of the series.

The Sox are 3-4 this season against Houston, which beat them three games to one in the ALDS last season and made it clear they’ll be tough to get by this October, too.

Now come the Guardians, the surprising AL Central Central leaders, for three games in Cleveland. The Sox trail them by 2 1⁄ 2 games and trail the second-place Twins by 1 1⁄ 2 games.

“They have a bunch of hitters that use the whole field, they’re aggressive early, shorten up and put the ball in play,” La Russa said. “They have good speed and they’ll play nine hard innings. And they do a good job of pitching. They’re tough to score against, and the manager [Terry Francona] is outstanding and I’m sure the staff is too. Be fun this weekend.”

NOTES: Luis Robert, limited to one pinch running experience since hurting his left wrist on a slide Friday, had a full workout including swings in the batting cage as he eyes a possible return to the lineup Friday.

*Left-hander Aaron Bummer, working through a lat strain and shoulder soreness, threw his second bullpen, still needs another bullpen, one or two sim games and a rehab assignment to Charlotte before he can return to the bullpen. The target is September.