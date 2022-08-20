Guardians, White Sox to start in rain delay

CLEVELAND — The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Cleveland Guardians Saturday at Progressive will start in a rain delay.
The game was slated to begin at 5:10 p.m. (CT).
Right-handers Johnny Cueto (5-5, 2.78) and Shane Bieber (8-6, 3.18) are the scheduled starters.
The Sox (61-59) will try to halt a three-game losing streak and cut their 3 1⁄2 game gap behind the first-place Guardians in the AL Central. The Sox trail the second-place Twins by 2 1⁄2 games.
