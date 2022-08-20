Guardians, White Sox to start in rain delay

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
It’s raining in Cleveland.

The White Sox scheduled game against the Guardians started in a rain delay Saturday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

CLEVELAND — The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Cleveland Guardians Saturday at Progressive will start in a rain delay.

The game was slated to begin at 5:10 p.m. (CT).

Right-handers Johnny Cueto (5-5, 2.78) and Shane Bieber (8-6, 3.18) are the scheduled starters.

The Sox (61-59) will try to halt a three-game losing streak and cut their 3 12 game gap behind the first-place Guardians in the AL Central. The Sox trail the second-place Twins by 2 12 games.

