The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 8, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

For White Sox ace Dylan Cease, the numbers don’t lie

Cease’s performance this season has been stellar, and the metrics support why that is.

By  John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE For White Sox ace Dylan Cease, the numbers don’t lie
White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease is second in the majors in expected ERA and fifth in fielding independent pitching.

White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease is second in the majors in expected ERA and fifth in fielding independent pitching.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

By allowing only five earned runs in 54‰ innings and nine appearances since June 21, White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease has lowered his ERA to 1.98.

Should Cease (12-4) keep his ERA below 2.00, he’ll join a compact group. Since the strike zone was narrowed and the mound lowered from 15 inches to 10 in 1969, only 27 qualifiers for the ERA title have finished below 2.00. Before the changes, there were seven in 1968.

Cease, the Astros’ Justin Verlander (1.73) and the Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara (1.88) are making a run to expand the list to 30.

Included are former Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta (1.77 in his 22-6 Cy Young season of 2015) and former Sox left-handers Wilbur Wood (1.91 while going 22-13 in 1971) and Dallas Keuchel (1.99 with a 6-2 record in the 60-game COVID season of 2020).

Metrics beyond ERA try to get at how well someone has pitched, as opposed to how good the results have been. Those aren’t necessarily the same thing. Defense has an impact. So does sequencing with random clustering or scattering of hits. Sometimes fly balls yield more or fewer home runs than expected.

In Cease’s case, both performance and results have been extraordinary. Check out a couple of numbers (as listed at Fangraphs.com):

xERA: Expected ERA weighs normal results for each ball in play. Factors include launch angle, exit velocity and opponents’ sprint speed on topped or weakly hit balls.

Cease’s 2.60 xERA ranks second in the majors behind the Rays’ Shane McClanahan (2.44). The Giants’ Carlos Rodon and Alcantara are next at 2.79, with Verlander 10th at 2.96.

The average exit velocity against Cease has been 87.1 mph, the eighth-lowest in the majors among qualifiers (as listed at Baseball Savant). The major-league average is 88.6 mph.

FIP: Fielding independent pitching weighs only outcomes in which the defense is not involved: homers, walks, strikeouts and hit batters. If the defense has to make a play, results can vary with defenders and positioning, so FIP focuses strictly on pitcher-vs.-batter results.

The formula is 13 times homers plus three times walks and hit batters minus two times strikeouts, all divided by innings pitched.

The result usually has nothing to the left of the decimal point and can be a negative number, so a constant is added to give it a relatable ERA look. Rankings would be the same with or without the constant. The addition just makes the stat more user-friendly.

Cease has allowed nine homers, and his 0.66 homers per nine innings ranks ninth-lowest in the majors. His 55 walks are 3.89 per nine innings, and that’s the highest walk rate among qualifiers.

But Cease owns the strikeout category, leading with 12.18 per nine innings on 166 strikeouts. That lowers his FIP to 2.66, the fifth-best among qualifiers. Only the Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman (1.98 but with a 2.91 ERA) is below 2.00.

Bottom line: By the numbers and by the numbers behind the numbers, Cease has been one of the best.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ Dylan Cease expands his horizons
Bats come alive as White Sox top Rangers 8-2 to gain series split
This You Gotta See: Let’s go to the Matts as Eberflus’ Bears take on Nagy’s Chiefs
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson begins serving suspension
White Sox recall infielder Lenyn Sosa
Rangers knock out Michael Kopech early, rout White Sox
The Latest
Christopher Vaughn is serving four life sentences for the murders of his wife and their three children.
Suburban Chicago
Parents of Christopher Vaughn sue Will County state’s attorney, others as bid for freedom continues
Vaughn’s parents argue they’ve lost time and income traveling to see their son in prison. Vaughn is being held in Pinckneyville Correctional Center, serving four life sentences for the murders of his wife and three children.
By Jon Seidel
 
Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, shown in 2018.
Politics
Trump: Mar-a-Lago home ‘under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents’
The action marks a dramatic escalation in law enforcement scrutiny of the former Republican president and comes as he has been laying the groundwork to make another bid for the White House.
By Eric Tucker | Associated Press
 
A cloud of dust spreads across the Little Village neighborhood after the Crawford Coal Plant smokestack was imploded, Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Environment
Environmental groups call for air monitoring, home air filtration systems in Little Village two years after botched implosion
Environmental community groups issued a list of demands Monday as they continue to seek answers about the demolition of a smokestack at the former Crawford Coal Plant.
By Elvia Malagón
 
A cloud of dust spreads across the Little Village neighborhood after a smokestack was imploded in 2020
Another alarming report on city inaction before 2020 smokestack implosion in Little Village
The public — and certainly the people of Little Village — deserve the full story on the implosion, not just the dribs, drabs and details coming out in bits and pieces.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Maren Morris will headline the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Aug. 10.
Music
Maren Morris taking life, success all in stride
“Even years down the road from now, these songs will feel [timeless] to me, because they are just really coming from a place of lightness,” Morris says of her new album.
By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times
 