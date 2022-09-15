White Sox hit five homers against Guardians’ rookie starter in 8-2 victory

CLEVELAND — The White Sox belted five home runs in the first five innings Thursday, all of them against Guardians rookie right-hander Hunter Gaddis, en route to an important 8-2 win in Cleveland.

Gavin Sheets, Andrew Vaughn, Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal and Elvis Andrus went deep for the Sox (74-70), who trail Cleveland (76-66) by three games in the AL Central with 19 to play after halting its winning streak at six games.

The Sox have hit 28 home runs in their last 16 games.The five homers against one pitcher tied a Cleveland record, most recently set against Luis Tiant against Boston in 1969.

Sheets hit hit a two-run homer in the second inning, Vaughn homered after Sheets with his team-high 16th, Moncada homered in the third, Grandal in the fourth and Andrus in the fifth.

Moncada had four hits, including a double, and Jose Abreu had three hits including a double. Abreu drove in two runs and raised his average to .313.

The Sox still have work to do to catch the Guardians, who are up by four in the loss column. The teams play three games next week at Guaranteed Rate Field, and one victory for the Guardians clinches the season series and tiebreaker.

Lance Lynn pitched 61⁄ 3 innings of two-run ball for Sox, who led the Guardians 7-2 after the seventh. Lynn struck out six, walked one, allowed six hits and lowered his ERA to 3.99.

Lynn owns a 1.43 ERA in his last seven starts.