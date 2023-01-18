The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox create webpage for fans to support Liam Hendriks

White Sox closer is undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox create webpage for fans to support Liam Hendriks
White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks. (AP)

White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks pitching at a game in 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field. (AP)

AP Photos

The White Sox launched a webpage for fans to show their support forcloser Liam Hendriks as he fights non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Personalized messages, including video submissions and artwork supporting Hendriks’ and wife Kristi’s fight to “Close Out Cancer!” are welcome at whitesox.com/TeamLiam.

Hendriks announced on social media on Jan. 8 that he was diagnosed with cancer and would begin treatment on Jan. 9. General manager Rick Hahn said updates on the two-time American League Reliever of the Year won’t be forthcoming any time before Opening Day, which is March 29. 

“It was definitely pretty devastating to hear,” Sox teammate Dylan Cease said Tuesday. “Not even from a baseball standpoint. He obviously is a huge part of what we have going on and you know on the baseball side, it is, it’s a big loss. But to us he’s a friend and almost like family first. So it’s pretty devastating to hear but it sounds like it should be something he’ll be able to overcome and obviously it’s much more important than baseball.

“We are all with him and it’s just one of those things that’s tragic when you hear about it.”

