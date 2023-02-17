White Sox’ Michael Kopech ‘on pace’ to be ready for start of season

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It started during the offseason, and, as expected, is a talking point during the first week of spring training. The White Sox are using the disappointment of 2022 as a rallying point.

“You probably heard multiple guys in the clubhouse say we have something to prove to ourselves, to the fans, to the league,” Sox right-hander Michael Kopech said Friday. “We should have had a better season last year. We have the talent, we always seem to have the talent. It’s a matter of coming together and doing the little things right.”

Limited to 25 starts and 119 1/3 innings due to knee and shoulder problems in his first full season as a starter in 2022, Kopech, who turns 27 in April, wants to prove he can stay healthy, make 30-plus starts in the middle of the rotation. He posted a 3.59 ERA with 105 strikeouts, 57 walks and 85 hits allowed.

Kopech ended the season on the injured list with shoulder inflammation and had surgery to repair a torn meniscus on his right knee.

“The knee’s feeling better, the shoulder’s feeling better,” Kopech said. “But it’s just kind of smoothing things out and getting back to 100%.”

Manager Pedro Grifol said Kopech “is right on pace” to be ready at the start of the season, but most likely for the second series after the Sox open in Houston. That means a potential start in the home opener against the Giants on April 1.

Working Yas

Speaking of 2022 disappointments, catcher Yasmani Grandal battled leg injuries last season, appeared in 99 games and batted .202/.301/.269 with five homers and seven doubles and struggled defensively.

But Grifol opened his post-workout media session talking about how good Grandal looked throwing to second base.

“He’s healthy,” Grifol said.

The biggest thing for Grifol, who went through an intense offseason training regimen, is his ability to work with healthier legs.

“His work capacity is really high,” Grifol said. “Before his work capacity wasn’t as high, you couldn’t rep him out the way we’re repping him out now. So he gets here early, he’s really methodical about his work. But it’s all day long. And the reps are high. That means the work in the offseason was really good and his body is allowing him to work at a high level for a longer period of time.”

Grifol said Grandal’s workload will be played by ear. He expects to catch a lot in Cactus League games and catch as many games as possible in the regular season.

“I really haven’t thought about him as a DH,” Grifol said. “That doesn’t mean that he’s not gonna. He’s our catcher. And we want him to catch.”

Robert is MVP material, Grifol says

Luis Robert also dealt with multiple injuries in 2022, limited to 98 games.

“We have to keep him on the field for 162,” Grifol said.

And if he does, or even approaches 150, “this guy has an opportunity to win an MVP,” Grifol said.

“If he puts it all together, it’s special. We’ve all seen the power, we’ve seen the speed, we’ve seen the way he runs out there in center field, how he plays defense and steals bases. There’s really nothing he can’t do on a baseball field. We just have to keep him on the field.”