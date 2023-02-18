White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz, on closer Liam Hendriks: ‘The guy is unbelievable’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz got choked up Saturday while talking about closer Liam Hendriks.

‘‘It’s amazing. It brought a lot of joy to be able to see him,’’ Katz said of Hendriks, who is undergoing treatment for cancer but is checking in at the Sox’ spring-training complex almost daily. ‘‘He’s a special person, and having him around is great.’’

Hendriks threw a bullpen session Friday, Katz said.

‘‘This guy’s unbelievable, he really is,’’ Katz said. ‘‘He’ll be back on the field as soon as he can.’’

In the meantime, the Sox will open the regular season using multiple options in the ninth inning.

‘‘We’ll figure it out as it goes,’’ Katz said. ‘‘We’ve got a long time to kind of piece this together. You can’t replace him. But we’re going to be creative, match up as best we can, and we have a lot of good options down there.’’

TV/radio coverage

NBC Sports Chicago will televise six of the Sox’ Cactus League games, including the opener Saturday against the Padres from Camelback Ranch (2:05 p.m. CST) and a home game Feb. 17 against the Cubs.

ESPN Radio will air 10 spring games, including the opener.

Also on Feb. 17, former Sox organist Nancy Faust will play at Camelback Ranch.

