‘No panic’ in White Sox shortstop prospect Colson Montgomery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Waiting for the game to come to him and not forcing the action is one of shortstop Colson Montgomery’s strong suits. But it’s safe to say the White Sox’ top prospect can’t wait to play his first Cactus League game Wednesday.

The 22nd overall pick in the 2021 draft and the Sox’ top-ranked prospect (38th) per MLB Pipeline, Montgomery has impressed in the first two weeks of spring training. He made headlines in 2022 when he reached base in 50 consecutive games between Low-A Kannapolis and Advanced-A Winston-Salem, and manager Pedro Grifol is seeing why.

“There’s no panic to his game, everything flows into the play,” Grifol said. “He’s been pretty fun to watch. I’m looking forward to watching him play [Wednesday].”

The streak gave Montgomery high marks for consistency, a knack for not chasing out of the strike zone and using the whole field while demonstrating a collected demeanor which should help him as he navigates the next steps leading to the majors.

“Especially in the game of baseball, you try to stay consistent,” Montgomery said.

Sally League or major leagues, there is pressure with a streak of that magnitude.

“It feels like there was pressure because all your teammates and coaches know, and there’s fans there that know about it and saying something about it before a game,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery acted like he didn’t know about it with fans, but he was all about keeping it going.

“If you’re a competitor you want to do it,” he said. “And it wasn’t all about the streak, it was just about if I get on base, I’m putting myself in a good position to help my team get a run.”

The streak ended when the left-handed hitting Montgomery uncharacteristically chased a pitch out of the strike zone with a 3-0 count and popped out in his first time up. In his last at-bat of that game, an outfielder made a game-ending diving catch to steal a hit.

“It was tough,” Montgomery said. “Sooner or later it was going to end. I couldn’t sulk on it.”

Facing Mike Clevinger in live batting practice Tuesday, Montgomery impressed Grifol taking four straight pitches “a half inch or inch” off the plate, prompting pitching coach Ethan Katz to ask if he was just tracking pitches.

Then he fouled off a strike, answering the question.

“He looks calm,” Grifol said. “It looks like the game comes to him at the right pace. A lot of guys that age, first year in camp, it speeds up quickly but it doesn’t for him.”

A 6-4, 205-pound 21-year-old drafted out of Huntingburg (Ind.) High School, Montgomery doesn’t want to hear talk about whether his future is at shortstop or another spot in the infield.

“I know I’m a shortstop,” said Montgomery, who is often compared to 6-4, left-handed hitting Corey Singer. “I’m playing short, right? That’s all you need to know.”

In his first major league camp, Montgomery is studying how big leaguers like Tim Anderson and Elvis Andrus “go about their business.”

“How they prep themselves for the games, their routines, it’s good for a young guy like myself to see how they do it,” he said.

“I feel good. Especially around Tim, talking to some of the older guys about what it’s like being in The Show, pace of play, trying to pick their brains. I think I’m in a good spot.”

Montgomery ended last season at AA Birmingham, and figures to start there in 2023.

The best bet for a major league debut is 2024.

“I’m always about when the time is right, it will happen,” Montgomery said.

No need to rush. It’s just not Montgomery’s style.

“He slows the game down, and he’s extremely talented,” Grifol said. “He’s got good vision, not just at the plate, but good field awareness. He never panics.”