White Sox manager Pedro Grifol likes what he’s seeing from Kopech, Clevinger

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Mike Clevinger and Michael Kopech have not appeared in Cactus League games yet but their work in side sessions and live batting practice on the backfields of Camelback Ranch has impressed manager Pedro Grifol.

Kopech, who had knee surgery at the end of last season, is slightly behind the other starters in his progression but is on track to be ready for the start of the season. Expanding his arsenal to a useful four-pitch mix is a top priority this spring.

“He’s been phenomenal in all his side work, completely healthy, looks great,” Grifol said before Kopech threw live batting practice Thursday morning.

Clevinger’s status for the regular season is unclear because of Major League Baseball’s investigation into domestic abuse allegations. The Sox say they are unsure of where it stands and when a resolution would be forthcoming.

“That’s above me, man, I don’t know anything about it,” Grifol said. “No news is good news in my mind. He’s in camp, he’s getting ready. And whenever that decision is made, it’s made. But right now he’s in a good spot. Pitching wise, he threw the ball really good yesterday. He works his [butt] off, he’s great at [pitching fielding practice], he’s diligent with his work. I’m really happy what I’m seeing here from him so far.”

Clevinger was signed to a $12 million, one-year contract in the offseason to fill out the rotation. Lance Lynn made his third start Thursday, Dylan Cease is scheduled for his first one Friday and Lucas Giolito is scheduled Sunday.