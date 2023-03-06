The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 6, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox working on ‘togetherness’ in 2023, Tim Anderson says

Anderson agrees with Jose Abreu. “We weren’t as one last year, and it showed in the way we played.”

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox working on ‘togetherness’ in 2023, Tim Anderson says
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson takes batting practice during spring training. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Tim Anderson is cool with what Jose Abreu said.

In fact, he agrees with what Abreu, who said White Sox were not a family in 2022.

“That’s true,” the Sox’ All-Star shortstop told the Sun-Times Sunday. “That’s why we’re trying to build a togetherness.”

Abreu, after nine seasons on the South Side, is a Houston Astro now. The Sox had limited interest in bringing him back, and it hurt Abreu to know it. He signed a three-year, $58.5 million contract in the offseason, and spoke emotionally to the Sun-Times at the Astros spring training site last week.

“These guys here, they’re a real family,” he said of his new team.

Anderson seemed somewhat disconnected last season, in part because injuries limited him to 79 games. Neither he or Abreu are textbook leaders, but each led in his own way, Abreu with his work habits, Anderson with his energy and edge on the field.

In any case, neither one could pull the team together on his own.

“I didn’t really want to talk about it last year but there really wasn’t a togetherness,” Anderson said. “And that’s cool that [Abreu] said that. It’s not like he’s bashing anybody, he’s just speaking his truth. That’s how he felt. When it feels like family, that probably makes him better. What we didn’t have wasn’t making him happy and that’s cool. Now he’s in Houston. He had to create something that is different and works better for him. We’re still going to cheer him on. And when we see him, give him a hug.”

That will be on Opening Day March 30 in Houston.

“There’s still love,” Anderson said. “It’s all about what works for you and last year didn’t work for him.” 

Not much worked last season for the Sox, who are attempting to pull together in 2023, starting now.

“For sure, we have to find that togetherness and this spring has been good,” Anderson said. “Being as one. We weren’t as one last year, and it showed in the way we played. We looked good on paper but didn’t look good on the field.”

They finished 81-81 and it wasn’t pretty.

A new manager, with new staff, might help.

“We addressed it already,” Elvis Andrus said. “Pedro [Grifol], he’ll find a way to get us there. As soon as we can all stay together, the talent will take over.”

So far, so good.

“I think so,” Anderson said. “You’re spending time with guys that come from all over the world, from different backgrounds who are with each other all year. It’s only right to make it family because you’re spending more time with these guys. It’s only right to keep that connection and make that bond stronger. It makes everybody better. And comfortable.”

Anderson looks around the clubhouse and sees enough talent to make last season an afterthought. A former batting champion, Anderson sees potential great things from himself and his teammates.

“Super excited,” he said. “The sky is the limit. It could be huge, it could be big. You never know what can happen, as long as you’re thinking positive you can take over the world. It’s possible.

“This team can do something that will blow your mind, I can do something that will blow your mind. Anybody can.”

And if everyone is pulling from the same rope, the odds of that happening increase. Anderson also knows teams have fought with each other and still won. The most important thing is playing good baseball.

“Right. You don’t [have to all be best friends],” he said. “As long as you play well, that’s cool. But every team is different and you have teams that may want that togetherness. If [Abreu is] preaching family, he’s looking at everybody as their brother, that says what kind of teammate he is. Looking at everybody as his brother versus just like a teammate means, ‘I know you got my back when we step between the lines.’ ’’

Talk is cheap. Doing it is another thing.

All together now, all eyes are on the Sox to see how much family really matters in 2023.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Dave Wills, Tampa Bay Rays and former White Sox announcer, dies at 58
White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito says time clock could work to his benefit
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger will not face discipline from MLB in connection with abuse allegations
White Sox adapting to pitch clock
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol likes Andrew Benintendi in the 3-hole
The Astros’ Dusty Baker — 73 years young — is still at it, and he’s one Hall of a manager
The Latest
Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson shouts to his players.
College Sports
Houston, UCLA top new AP men’s basketball poll
Houston hadn’t reached No. 1 before this season since 1983 during the “Phi Slama Jama” era, but the Cougars have now spent a total of seven weeks at the top to tie Purdue for the most of any team this season.
By Aaron Beard | Associated Press
 
Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) at a Chicago City Council meeting in 2019.
City Hall
Indicted Ald. Carrie Austin gets head start on political retirement
Austin’s decision to retire from rather than fight the new ward map has made it easier for the Black Caucus to accommodate the loss of more than 85,000 African-American residents over the last decade.
By Fran Spielman
 
Tampa Bay Rays radio voice Dave Wills, who worked White Sox games before heading to Florida, has died at age 58.
Obituaries
Dave Wills, Tampa Bay Rays and former White Sox announcer, dies at 58
Wills, a Chicago native, spent 11 years as a White Sox announcer before joining the Rays.
By Associated Press
 
Twelve people were shot, one fatally, April 27, 2022 in Chicago.
News
Woman shot dead in Humboldt Park
Police found the unresponsive woman, 38, with a man who had a graze wound to the head.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Lionel Richie performs onstage during MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Music
Lionel Richie bringing tour to Chicago; special guests Earth, Wind & Fire
The tour arrives in Chicago on Aug. 5.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 