The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 10, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox survive three errors, defeat Twins

Hanser Alberto belted a three-run homer.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox survive three errors, defeat Twins
Hanser Alberto homered for the White Sox. (Getty Images)

Hanser Alberto celebrates his three-run home run against the Twins in the third inning of the game at Target Field on April 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Getty Images)

Getty

MINNEAPOLIS — Sure it’s early. Yes, there are 151 games left on the schedule, and all but one on the AL Central Division docket after the White Sox’ 4-3 victory over the Twins Monday afternoon.

But the Sox know it’s time to start putting it together if they want to look like serious players in the 2023 postseason picture.

“I don’t like that term ‘early.’ It’s not early,” Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “It’s a major league baseball game that we’ve got to win. Whether it’s April 1 or freaking September-something.”

Grifol’s view of team after 11 games?

“We’re talented, we’re hungry, we’ve just got to put it all together.”

The Sox’ pitching was among the worst in the majors in the first week and a half of the season. Their hitting was among the best. The defense had been good, a refreshing change from 2022 — until Monday, when three errors and at least two bad decisions on the infield were costly.

As Tim Anderson said before Monday’s game, the Sox don’t want to fall back behind the division leaders and have to play catch-up. Having Dylan Cease on the mound to open the first series against an AL Central foe felt like a good time to reset, but Cease needed 99 pitches to get through five innings, in large part because of the shoddy defense behind him.

Third baseman Hanser Alberto, playing in place of Yoan Moncada, misplayed a ground ball for an error costing a run in the third. Andrus, playing second base, botched Nick Gordon’s ground ball in the fifth, and first baseman Gavin Sheets allowed Matt Wallner’s hot smash to go between his legs, allowing Gordon to score. Sheets cut off right fielder Oscar Colas’ throw toward the plate from right field, and maybe shouldn’t have as it looked to be on target and Sheets’ relay home to catcher Yasmani Grandal was late.

Andrus and Alberto managed to turn a double play ball into one out in the third, resulting in a botched rundown that got Anderson hurt and eventually leaving the game.

Alberto’s three-run homer against Kenta Maeda in the fourth offset a chunk of the damage. It came after Grandal’s RBI single made it 4-1.

The Sox bullpen, overworked and shaky early on, had its second straight scoreless game with Jimmy Lambert, Kendall Graveman, Aaron Bummer and Reynaldo Lopez doing the work.

Lopez stranded a runner at third by striking out Michael Taylor to end the eighth, then pitched a scoreless ninth as the Sox improved to 5-6.

Cease (2-0, 1.65 ERA) allowed three runs, but one was earned. He struck out six, walked two and allowed three hits. The bullpen allowed just one hit.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ Tim Anderson leaves game with sore knee, Joe Kelly lands on injured list
MLB batting average is up and game time is down as players adjust to new rules
Tempers flare, White Sox’ bats fizzle in 1-0 loss to Pirates
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr., one of baseball’s best so far in 2023, gets day off
South Side hit men? Sox pile up 14 more in 11-5 win against Pirates
Michael Kopech suspects he tipped pitches, knows he must execute them better
The Latest
A map of the proposed route for the NASCAR race planned for July 2023.
Transportation
NASCAR to close southbound LSD for 6 days, other major thoroughfares
City officials released details about rolling road closures and traffic patterns leading up the July 1-2 race — the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course that is set to close. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue.
By David Struett
 
AP22361611974418.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Chicago’s ShotSpotter deal, funeral service details for two city firefighters and more in your news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
shotspotter_021917_03_67080206.jpg
City Hall
ShotSpotter, firm behind Chicago police gunshot-detection tool, changes its name
The rebrand comes months after the city extended the company’s contract for a second time. Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has vowed to end the deal.
By Tom Schuba
 
With more than&nbsp;5,000 unfilled teaching positions&nbsp;statewide, it is critical that we focus on teacher retention and systemic changes to support our educators and students, writes Anajah Roberts, executive director, Teach For America Greater Chicago-Northwest Indiana.
Letters to the Editor
Illinois can do more to solve the teacher shortage problem
With more than 5,000 open teaching positions statewide, it is critical that we focus on teacher retention and systemic changes to support our educators and students.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Police tape at a crime scene
Crime
Suspect shot during an attempted burglary in Lincoln Square
The suspect was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was in fair condition, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 