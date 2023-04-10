The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 10, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Joe Kelly lands on injured list; White Sox call up righty Keynan Middleton

Kelly goes to 15-day IL with right groin strain

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Keynan Middleton. (John Antonoff/For The Sun-Times)

Keynan Middleton throws a pitch during a Cactus League game at American Family Field of Phoenix in Maryvale, Ariz., on March 21. (John Antonoff/For The Sun-Times)

MINNEAPOLIS — White Sox righty reliever Joe Kelly landed on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain Monday.

Right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton’s contract was purchased from Triple-A Charlotte. Middleton has pitched three scoreless innings for the Knights, recording one save.

The Sox also outrighted right-hander Jonathan Stiever to Charlotte.

Middleton, 29, was signed to a minor league contract in January.

“He’s a competitor, he’s intense, he takes the ball,” Grifol said. “I was impressed in the spring. There’s no hesitation on our part to have him with us.”

Middleton, who will wear uniform No. 99, is 8-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 13 saves in 154 career games with the Angels (2017-20), Mariners (2021) and Diamondbacks (2022).

After signing a two-year, $17 million contract last March, Kelly began the season on the injured list with a biceps nerve issue, then posted a 6.08 ERA in 43 appearances. His stint on the IL is retroactive to Sunday.

Kelly has allowed three runs on four hits in three appearances this season.

