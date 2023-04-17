The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 17, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Weather forces postponement of Monday’s White Sox-Phillies game

The teams will play a straight doubleheader on Tuesday.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Weather forces postponement of Monday’s White Sox-Phillies game
The White Sox and Phillies will play a straight doubleheader on Tuesday after Monday’s game was postponed.

The White Sox and Phillies will play a straight doubleheader on Tuesday after Monday’s game was postponed.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP file photo

A forecast of high winds and cold temperatures  prompted the White Sox to  postpone Monday night’s game against the Phillies. The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Tuesday starting at 3:10 p.m. 

The second game will begin approximately 30-45 minutes after the opener, but not before 6:10 p.m. Parking lots and gates will open at 2:10 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday’s originally scheduled game can attend both games of the doubleheader. 

The Sox are in a difficult stretch, losing their last four series to the Giants, Pirates, Twins and Orioles while dealing with injuries to Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez and Tim Anderson. Closer Liam Hendriks remains unavailable as undergoes treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The club, hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 81-81 finish in 2022, has started the season at 6-10, behind AL Central rivals Minnesota and Cleveland.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Just asking here: Is mid-April too soon to start giving up on the White Sox’ season?
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol stands by Dylan Cease — for career-high 113 pitches
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has confidence in Gavin Sheets playing the outfield
Sox honor groundbreaking legend on Jackie Robinson Day
Too many walks allowed, but a walk-off winner for White Sox
Don’t know much about history? Take this baseball quiz and find out
The Latest
QB Jalen Hurts is set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $179.3 million guaranteed.
NFL
Eagles will sign QB Jalen Hurts to $255 million extension
Hurts was rewarded for his breakout season when he was named an AP NFL MVP finalist and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.
By Dan Gelston | Associated Press
 
Hellen Obiri, of Kenya, breaks the tape at the finish line to win the women’s division of the Boston Marathon.
Olympic Sports
Kenyans Evans Chebet, Hellen Obiri win Boston Marathon
For the first time, the race also includes a nonbinary division, with 27 athletes registered.
By Jimmy Golen | Associated Press
 
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) held a news conference Friday, April 14, 2023 to discus a plan for vendors displaced from the Little Village Discount Mall to relocate to a former Kmart in Gage Park.
La Voz Chicago
Grupo de vendedores de Discount Mall encuentra nuevo local en Gage Park
El espacio en Gage Park, un viejo Kmart, tiene 120,000 pies cuadrados, aproximadamente tres veces el espacio que tenían antes los vendedores.
By Michael Loria
 
Pedestrians cross the street on the corner of E Washington St and N Michigan Ave where hundreds of teens gathered Saturday night causing damage vehicles. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
2 jóvenes baleados y varias personas arrestadas durante reunión en el centro
Los adolescentes se encontraban en una gran multitud cuando se escucharon disparos alrededor de las 9 p.m. el sábado.
By Cindy HernandezViolet Miller, and 2 more
 
Spring snow flurries left a light dusting on yards, homes and trees on April 17, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Ráfagas de viento y temperaturas congelantes la noche del lunes
El servicio meteorológico advirtió hoy sobre ráfagas de viento de 40 a 45 mph, con temperaturas que bajarán nuevamente a alrededor de cero grados por la noche.
By Sun-Times Wire
 