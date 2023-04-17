Weather forces postponement of Monday’s White Sox-Phillies game

A forecast of high winds and cold temperatures prompted the White Sox to postpone Monday night’s game against the Phillies. The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Tuesday starting at 3:10 p.m.

The second game will begin approximately 30-45 minutes after the opener, but not before 6:10 p.m. Parking lots and gates will open at 2:10 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday’s originally scheduled game can attend both games of the doubleheader.

The Sox are in a difficult stretch, losing their last four series to the Giants, Pirates, Twins and Orioles while dealing with injuries to Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez and Tim Anderson. Closer Liam Hendriks remains unavailable as undergoes treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The club, hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 81-81 finish in 2022, has started the season at 6-10, behind AL Central rivals Minnesota and Cleveland.