White Sox change game time for Monday’s home opener

HOUSTON — The White Sox’ scheduled home opener for Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field will start at 1:10 p.m. instead of 2:10 due to a weather forecast calling for rain later in the day, the team announced Sunday.

The Sox host the Giants with Michael Kopech scheduled to pitch against the Giants’ Anthony DeSclafini.

Parking lots will open three hours prior to first pitch and gates will open to fans at 12:30 p.m. All tickets and parking for tomorrow’s game remain valid for the new 2:10 p.m. start. Pregame festivities and introductions will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Manager Pedro Grifol’s request of White Sox fans was wait to see the team before making judgments. Shortstop Tim Anderson concurred.

“I go with the same thing,” Anderson said Sunday. “We’re not promising anything. It’s just, enjoy it. Enjoy baseball. The game is unique, you never know what can happen. We’re going to take it pitch by pitch, inning by inning, day by day and have fun with it.”

After six-plus weeks of spring training and a four-game series to open the season in Houston, Anderson was more than looking forward to being home again.

“It’s been since last season since the fans seen us,” Anderson said. “It’s a new season, it’s fun and it’s exciting. And it’s going to be enjoyable playing in Chicago.”

Anderson knows the fans were disappointed in 2022. The players were, too.

“For sure,” he said. “But our story is not going to be about last year. It’s going to be something new.”