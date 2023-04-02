The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 2, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox change game time for Monday’s home opener

Weather forecast prompts change from 3:10 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. start

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox change game time for Monday’s home opener
Fans tailgate before the White Sox’ home opener last season. (Getty Images)

Fans tailgate prior to a game between the White Sox and the Seattle Mariners on Opening Day at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 12, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images)

Getty

HOUSTON — The White Sox’ scheduled home opener for Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field will start at 1:10 p.m. instead of 2:10 due to a weather forecast calling for rain later in the day, the team announced Sunday.

The Sox host the Giants with Michael Kopech scheduled to pitch against the Giants’ Anthony DeSclafini.

Parking lots will open three hours prior to first pitch and gates will open to fans at 12:30 p.m. All tickets and parking for tomorrow’s game remain valid for the new 2:10 p.m. start. Pregame festivities and introductions will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Manager Pedro Grifol’s request of White Sox fans was wait to see the team before making judgments. Shortstop Tim Anderson concurred.

“I go with the same thing,” Anderson said Sunday. “We’re not promising anything. It’s just, enjoy it. Enjoy baseball. The game is unique, you never know what can happen. We’re going to take it pitch by pitch, inning by inning, day by day and have fun with it.”

After six-plus weeks of spring training and a four-game series to open the season in Houston, Anderson was more than looking forward to being home again.

“It’s been since last season since the fans seen us,” Anderson said. “It’s a new season, it’s fun and it’s exciting. And it’s going to be enjoyable playing in Chicago.”

Anderson knows the fans were disappointed in 2022. The players were, too.

“For sure,” he said. “But our story is not going to be about last year. It’s going to be something new.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox hang on to defeat Astros, gain series split
White Sox fans: Your guide to Guaranteed Rate Field for the 2023 season
Runnin’ Tim Anderson ready for White Sox’ home opener
Mike Clevinger set for first start with White Sox
White Sox do some good things but lose second straight to Astros
Astros, Yordan Alvarez rally from three-run deficit to defeat White Sox
The Latest
Yoan Moncada celebrates after a double against the Houston Astros, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Houston. Moncada also homered for the second time in the series. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox hang on to defeat Astros, gain series split
Mike Clevinger pitches five scoreless innings in his Sox debut, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert Jr. homer
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
Man found dead near O’Hare Airport
About 3:20 a.m., the man, 57, was found unresponsive in the first block of West O’Hare Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dalen Terry
Bulls
Bulls rookie Dalen Terry is poised to make sure he plays next season
Terry has seen his share of DNP [Did Not Play] Coach’s Decision this season, and after already informing the team that he wants to play Summer League for a second offseason, his main focus is making sure he “ain’t going through this again.”
By Joe Cowley
 
Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox
White Sox fans: Your guide to Guaranteed Rate Field for the 2023 season
The Sox started their season on the road in Houston before returning to Chicago for their home opener at 3:10 p.m. Monday when they take on the Giants.
By Courtney Kueppers | WBEZ
 
merlin_112523769.jpg
Obituaries
Ryuichi Sakamoto, composer for ‘The Last Emperor’ and ‘The Revenant,’ dies at 71
Sakamoto was a pioneer of the electronics music of the late 1970s and co-founded the Yellow Magic Orchestra, also known as YMO.
By Associated Press
 