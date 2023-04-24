Joe Kelly returns from injured list; White Sox place Lucas Giolito on Bereavement List

TORONTO — The White Sox returned reliever Joe Kelly from the 15-day injured list and placed right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito on the Bereavement List before their game against the Blue Jays Monday.

Kelly, 34, suffered a right groin strain while running on the field during a bench clearing incident in Pittsburgh two weeks ago. In the second year of a two-year, $17 million contract signed as a free agent, Kelly is 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA over three relief appearances.

Giolito is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA. He must remain on the Bereavement List for a minimum of three days and not more than seven.