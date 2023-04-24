The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 24, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Joe Kelly returns from injured list; White Sox place Lucas Giolito on Bereavement List

White Sox open three-game series in Toronto

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Joe Kelly returns from injured list; White Sox place Lucas Giolito on Bereavement List
Joe Kelly of the White Sox pitches during a Cactus League game in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Joe Kelly of the White Sox pitches during a spring training game in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Getty

TORONTO — The White Sox returned reliever Joe Kelly from the 15-day injured list and placed right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito on the Bereavement List before their game against the Blue Jays Monday.

 

Kelly, 34, suffered a right groin strain while running on the field during a bench clearing incident in Pittsburgh two weeks ago. In the second year of a two-year, $17 million contract signed as a free agent, Kelly is 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA over three relief appearances.

 Giolito is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA. He must remain on the Bereavement List for a minimum of three days and not more than seven.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez heating up at plate, but Luis Robert continues to slump
Punchless White Sox swept away by magnificent Rays
White Sox lose again, but Reynaldo Lopez bounces back from Friday debacle
White Sox walked-off by Rays for second straight night
Polling Place: How you’re feeling about the Cubs, the White Sox and the NFL draft on TV
Ninth-inning disaster strikes White Sox in crushing 8-7 loss to can’t-miss Rays
The Latest
A Metra train.
Transportation
Person fatally struck by Metra train in Evanston
Trains were halted in both directions and faced extensive delays in the hours after the incident, according to alerts from Metra. One track reopened a little after 11 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
elizabeth_olsen.jpg
Movies and TV
True crime drama ‘Love & Death’ is like ‘Candy’ stretched too thin
HBO Max series again tells the story of 1980 axe murder in Texas, with less excitement.
By Richard Roeper
 
Don Lemon attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in New York. According to the longtime CNN host, he was fired from the cable news network on Monday.
News
Don Lemon out at CNN
CNN did not provide a public explanation for Lemon’s departure. But on the “CNN This Morning” co-host’s own Twitter account, Lemon contended the news came as a surprise to him and characterized it as a firing.
By David Bauder | AP Media Writer
 
Hundreds gathered in the Loop Saturday to march in response to the “chaos” caused by groups of youths downtown last weekend.
La Voz Chicago
‘No podemos dejar perder una generación’: marchan en el centro por los jóvenes
La marcha, compuesta principalmente por hombres negros, se extendió de Roosevelt Road a Michigan Avenue.
By Violet Miller
 
A hit-and-run driver left a road worker dead late Friday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.
La Voz Chicago
Muere contratista atropellado en Lake Shore Drive
El hombre, que fue declarado muerto en la escena, vivía en el vecindario de Clearing en el lado suroeste.
By Mary Norkol
 