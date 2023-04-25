White Sox blanked by Blue Jays, lose sixth straight to fall to 7-17

TORONTO — Six losses in a row, eight in their last nine and yet another series lost.

The tumbling White Sox fell to an alarming 7-17 Tuesday with a 7-0 loss to the Blue Jays Tuesday night at Rogers Centre. They need to win Wednesday afternoon to avoid an 0-6 road trip that started against the Rays.

The result ensures the Sox will bring an 0-7-1 record in series going into another confrontation with the almost unbeatable Rays, this one for four games at Guaranteed Rate Field starting Thursday.

Right-hander Mike Clevinger (2-2, 4.81 ERA) was not up to the task of stopping the bleeding, allowing six runs on three walks and seven hits including Danny Jansen’s three-run homer after Clevinger walked the first two batters in the third. Clevinger lasted five innings.

Jose Berrios, meanwhile struck out Luis Robert Jr. on three pitches and then struck out Andrew Benintendi and Eloy Jimenez to set another lackluster offensive tone in the first inning for the Sox, who had four hits after getting held to three in their previous two losses.

It starts at the top with these Sox, as Robert struck out twice in going 0-for-4, sinking deeper into a 3-for-44 skid with 17 strikeouts in his last 11 games. Manager Pedro Grifol stuck with Robert in the injured Tim Anderson’s leadoff spot, citing the work Robert has done with hitting coaches Jose Castro, Mike Tosar and Chris Johnson.

“I’m not going to take Luis out of the order because he’s had a bad seven to 10 days,” Grifol said. “He’s one of the better players in the game, he’s one of our better players, he’s done it before. He’ll do it again. I trust him. Complete confidence.”

The Sox entered having played the toughest schedule in baseball, their eight opponents combining for a .647 win percentage. In May, they face a schedule with a .402 win percentage, the easiest in the majors.

“As as far as being 7-16 and panicking and the season is, you know ... we’re not feeling it,” Grifol said. “We’re going to have our stretches where we’re really really good and we have to take advantage of those stretches and extend them.”

Adjustments are necessary. Walking fewer batters and swinging at fewer bad pitches would be one good place to start.

“We just have to get better,” Grifol said. “As a staff, as a group, we have to just get better and find ways to win baseball games.”

It would help to have Anderson back. The Sox were 2-10 since Anderson sprained his left knee, but any day now he’ll go to Triple-A Charlotte for probably a three-day rehab stint before returning to the Sox. Third baseman Yoan Moncada (back) ramped up his activities but Grifol offered no timetable for his return.

“It’s to a point where we’re excited about how he’s feeling [but] still a little bit aways,” Grifol said.

Hanser Alberto (left quad strain) is also nearing a rehab stint.

