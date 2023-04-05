White Sox’ Elvis Andrus notches 2,000th career hit

White Sox infielder Elvis Andrus collected the 2,000th hit of his career Wednesday, a single past a diving Giants second baseman David Villar in the fifth inning.

Andrus’ single moved Oscar Colas to third base, setting the table for an RBI single by Hanser Alberto and RBI double by Luis Robert giving the Sox a 4-1 lead.

The hit for Andrus snapped an 0-for-15 skid. He lifted his arms in triumph, acknowledging the Sox dugout. Fans at Guaranteed Rate Field stood almost immediatley, many of them knowing Andrus was in pursuit of the milestone.

Andrus, in his 15th season, is fourth among active players in hits behind Miguel Cabrera (3,088), Joey Votto (2,093) and Nelson Cruz (2,018). Andrus ranks 290th on the all-time hit list.