The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Elvis Andrus notches 2,000th career hit

The Sox infielder snaps an 0-for-14 skid with single against Giants.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ Elvis Andrus notches 2,000th career hit
The White Sox’ Elvis Andrus hits a single for his 2000th career hit in the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox’ Elvis Andrus hits a single for his 2000th career hit in the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

White Sox infielder Elvis Andrus collected the 2,000th hit of his career Wednesday, a single past a diving Giants second baseman David Villar in the fifth inning.

Andrus’ single moved Oscar Colas to third base, setting the table for an RBI single by Hanser Alberto and RBI double by Luis Robert giving the Sox a 4-1 lead.

The hit for Andrus snapped an 0-for-15 skid. He lifted his arms in triumph, acknowledging the Sox dugout. Fans at Guaranteed Rate Field stood almost immediatley, many of them knowing Andrus was in pursuit of the milestone.

Andrus, in his 15th season, is fourth among active players in hits behind Miguel Cabrera (3,088), Joey Votto (2,093) and Nelson Cruz (2,018). Andrus ranks 290th on the all-time hit list.

Related

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson ejected
White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez lands on 10-day injured list
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol keeps lines of communication open
Michael Kopech allows five homers as Giants rout White Sox
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks announces he’s starting last round of chemo
Cubs, White Sox must get their offenses off the ground
The Latest
Brandon Johnson speaks at his election night party on Tuesday at the Marriott Marquis Chicago after defeating Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff election.
Letters to the Editor
How Brandon Johnson can build public support
Once Johnson and voters know how city departments are doing, it will be easier for him to obtain broad support for necessary corrections.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Firefighters respond to a building that is on fire in the 1200 block or North DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. A 27th floor unit caught fire, killing Lt. Jan Tchoryk, who was a member of the fire department for 26 years, in the staircase of the building as he responded to the fire, according to Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt.
Chicago
CFD lieutenant dies battling high-rise blaze on Lake Shore Drive, 2nd firefighter to die in line of duty this week
Lt. Jan Tchoryk was taken to the hospital in “very critical” condition and later succumbed to his injuries.
By Sophie SherryMitch Dudek, and 2 more
 
ELECTIONAPRIL_040523_25.JPG
Afternoon Edition
Mayor Johnson’s long to-do list, another firefighter mourned and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger warmed up his bat against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park this week in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Cubs
What to take from the Cubs offense’s high-scoring Cincinnati trip
The Cubs’ first two series of the year had polar-opposite conditions.
By Maddie Lee
 
Howard Overshown (from left), Malik Esoj Childs, Tarik Lowe, Eugene Lee, Will Adams, Sheldon D. Brown and Branden Davon Lindsay in the national touring production of “A Soldier’s Play,” at the CIBC Theatre. Photo by Joan Marcus
Theater
More than 40 years on, ‘A Soldier’s Play’ is profoundly and chillingly relevant
Charles Fuller’s writing is tightly structured but also deeply nuanced, and the ensemble work here could not be better, with an array of fully realized performances.
By Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
 