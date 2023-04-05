The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Liam Hendriks completes chemotherapy, rings victory bell

White Sox closer calls it “one of the most emotional things I’ve ever done.”

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Liam Hendriks rings a victory bell to celebrate the completion of chemotherapy. (hendriks_31 on Instagram)

Liam Hendriks has completed his rounds of chemotherapy for Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The White Sox closer rang a hospital victory bell, which was captured on video, and posted it on Instagram along with a short essay about how cancer changed his life forever.

“I was ... in shock and fear not knowing what was next,” Hendriks wrote.

“These past five months have been both the longest and slowest of my life. Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I’ve ever done. I cannot thank my team of doctors and nurses enough for coming up with the best medical plan for me. No words can express the gratitude I have for them saving my life.”

Hendriks disclosed on Jan. 8 that he had cancer. But as he undergoing treatment, he was a regular visitor at the White Sox spring training complex in Glendale, Ariz., playing long toss and throwing bullpens.

On Opening Day March 30 in Houston, Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Hendriks would not open the season on the 60-day injured list — he is on the 15-day IL — an indication he could return to the team before June.

Hendriks recorded 38 and 37 saves in each of the last two seasons for the Sox and was an American League All-Star both years. He was named AL Reliever of the Year in 2020 with the Athletics and in ‘21 with the Sox.

