White Sox DFA Jose Ruiz, call up Jesse Scholtens from Charlotte

PITTSBURGH — The White Sox designated right-handed reliever Jose Ruiz on Friday and selected the contract of right-hander Jesse Scholtens from Triple-A Charlotte.

Ruiz allowed three home runs against the Giants in the just completed three-game series in which the Sox (3-4) lost two games, although he was not alone. Sox pitchers gave up 13 long balls in the series, matching the franchise record for a three-game series.

Michael Kopech gave up five on Monday and Lance Lynn allowed three Thursday.

Ruiz allowed nine runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out three over four relief appearances covering 3 2⁄ 3 innings this season, his sixth with the Sox. He owns a 4.56 ERA over 68 games with the Sox.

Scholtens, 29, owns a career 4.29 ERA over 154 games including 105 starts, mostly with the San Diego Padres from 2016-19, and ‘21-22.

Scholtens started some games for the Sox in spring training, and would be equipped for long relief, if needed.

The Sox open a six-game road trip in Pittsburgh and Minnesota Friday, starting with the Pirates’ home opener at 3:12 p.m (CST).