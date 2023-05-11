White Sox, Royals delayed by rain

KANSAS CITY — The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Royals Thursday afternoon is in a rain delay and expected to begin one hour late at 2:10 p.m. CT.

Mike Clevinger is the scheduled starter for the Sox. Brady Singer is the Royals starter.

The Sox have won six of their last 10 games. Clevinger is on a three-game losing streak and is winless over his last five starts overall.

The Sox (13-25) have lost two of the first three games of the series. They open a three-game series against the Astros Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn is keeping the faith that his team can pull off a series split against their American League Central Division opponents.

“We’ve won our last two series [against the Twins and Reds],” Lynn said Wednesday. “We win [Thursday], we push this one. So that’s called chipping away.”

