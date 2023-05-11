The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 11, 2023
White Sox, Royals delayed by rain

Mike Clevinger is the scheduled starter for the White Sox against the Royals’ Brady Singer.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Tarp covers the field at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The White Sox and Royals were delayed by rain in Kansas City on Thursday.

Daryl Van Schouwen/Sun-Times

KANSAS CITY — The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Royals Thursday afternoon is in a rain delay and expected to begin one hour late at 2:10 p.m. CT.

Mike Clevinger is the scheduled starter for the Sox. Brady Singer is the Royals starter.

The Sox have won six of their last 10 games. Clevinger is on a three-game losing streak and is winless over his last five starts overall.

The Sox (13-25) have lost two of the first three games of the series. They open a three-game series against the Astros Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn is keeping the faith that his team can pull off a series split against their American League Central Division opponents.

“We’ve won our last two series [against the Twins and Reds],” Lynn said Wednesday. “We win [Thursday], we push this one. So that’s called chipping away.”

