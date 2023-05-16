The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
White Sox activate pitcher Garrett Crochet from the injured list

Crochet underwent Tommy John surgery last year.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The White Sox brought pitcher Garrett Crochet off the injured list on Tuesday. The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery last year.

David J. Phillip/AP

The White Sox reinstated left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet from the injured list on Tuesday.

Crochet, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year, struck out eight batters and allowed five runs over six innings of rehab work at Triple-A Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham.

His last major league appearance was in 2021, when he recorded a 2.82 ERA in 54 relief appearances.

The team optioned right-handed pitcher Nick Padilla to Charlotte. Padilla allowed two earned runs over two innings against the Royals on May 10, his only appearance this season.

Until last week, the Sox had anticipated closer Liam Hendriks’ return at about the same time as Crochet. But Hendriks, coming back from Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, reassessed his comeback timeline.

‘‘I’m not quite ready,’’ Hendriks told reporters Friday. ‘‘In all honesty, I just don’t want to be a burden upon the team, getting back and then having to be babied a little bit. I want to make sure I’m right before I get fully active and fully back.’’

