White Sox closer Liam Hendriks to throw again next week, possibly in Cleveland

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said closer Liam Hendriks will throw again, possibly next week in Cleveland, as he moves toward returning from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

On Friday, Hendriks threw to hitters and will do the same the next time he takes the mound.

“We’ll sit down again afterwards, we’ll evaluate, see where we’re at and we’ll go from there,” Grifol said.

Hendriks recently completed a rehab stint with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights, throwing five innings over six games and compiling a 10.80 ERA. Last week, Hendriks told Charlotte media that he didn’t want to return before he was back to 100%.

“In all honesty, I just don’t want to be a burden upon the team, getting back and then having to be babied a little bit,” Hendriks said. “I want to make sure I’m right before I get fully active and fully back.”

