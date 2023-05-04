The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 4, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Jake Burger lands on injured list

White Sox recall Lenyn Sosa from Charlotte.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Jake Burger is going on the IL.

White Sox third baseman Jake Burger went on the 10-day injured list on Thursday.

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

White Sox third baseman Jake Burger landed on the 10-day injured list Thursday after straining his left oblique in the Sox’ game against the Twins Wednesday night.

Infielder Lenyn Sosa was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take Burger’s spot on the roster. Sosa was in the lineup at second base for the Sox’ series finale against the Twins Thursday afternoon.

Burger left Wednesday’s 6-4 victory against the Twins, the Sox’ third in a row following a 10-game losing streak, with discomfort in his left side after striking out looking in the fourth. He said he felt something while checking his swing and will be evaluated further, the Sox said.

‘‘Weird pitch, weird swing,’’ Burger said Wednesday night.

Burger, who has filled in at third for injured Yoan Moncada, is batting .224 with a team-high seven homers. Moncada is still on the IL with a sore back.

Tim Anderson, two days removed from returning from the IL because of a sprained left knee, got afternoon off following a night game, and Elvis Andrus will play shortstop.

