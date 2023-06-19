The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 19, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Romy Gonzalez lands on IL; Lance Lynn placed on bereavement list

Infielder Jose Rodriguez recalled from AA Birmingham, right-hander Nick Padilla recalled from AAA Charlotte

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
The White Sox made four roster moves Monday, placing infielder Romy Gonzalez on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, placing right-hander Lance Lynn on the Bereavement List and recalling infielder Jose Rodriguez from Double-A Birmingham and right-hander Nick Padilla from Triple-A Charlotte.

Gonzalez’ last start was Tuesday against the Dodgers, when he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He was used as a pinch runner three times since then.

Lynn tied a team record with 16 strikeouts against the Mariners in a 5-1 loss Sunday in Seattle. Padilla made one appearance with the Sox on May 10, allowing two runs on four hits in two innings while striking out two batters at Kansas City.

Rodriguez, 22, is hitting .238/.274/.429 with nine homers, nine doubles, 25 RBI and 26 runs scored over 44 games with Birmingham this season. He is slashing .297/.350/.568 with four doubles, two homers and seven RBI over nine games in June.

The Sox also said left-hander Tanner Banks would be the starting pitcher Monday against the Rangers.

The Sox are coming off a 2-4 road trip in Los Angeles and Seattle that dropped them to 11 games below .500.

