The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 13, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

What’s next for White Sox? Well, there’s trade deadline, not much else as second half begins

It’s a downcast position to be in for a team some viewed as the most talented in a weak AL Central going into the season. But here we are.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE What’s next for White Sox? Well, there’s trade deadline, not much else as second half begins
Lucas Giolito of the White Sox pitches at Yankee Stadium.

Lucas Giolito of the White Sox pitches at Yankee Stadium

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The lede to our story about 10 scoreless innings of pitching from Lance Lynn and two White Sox relievers in a loss to the Blue Jays eight days ago was succinct: “What a waste.”

It was apropos to more than one Sox game. What a waste of budding superstar Luis Robert Jr.’s All-Star first half. Or Lucas Giolito’s bounce-back from a poor 2022.

Or to Sox fans’ investment of time, money, zeal and patience during a rebuild accompanied by front-office talk of long term success and promises “multiple championships.”

Over and again.

But here sit the Sox, about to embark on the second half of a second straight disappointing season, after an unimaginable 38-54 first half and an All-Star break that afforded beleaguered fans shelter from what has been a tough watch on the field. At least there was Robert in Sox pinstripes, launching a 470-foot homer in his triumphant first round of the Home Run Derby on Monday.

But in all too typical Sox fashion, Robert tweaked a calf muscle during the contest and had to be scratched from the All-Star Game the following night. He said he’ll be 100% by Friday.

Perhaps. It never seems to end.

Related

The end of the first half for the Sox came with a series loss to the lowly Cardinals, which came after getting swept by the Blue Jays, which followed a series loss to the Athletics, the worst team in baseball. You get the picture.

Which should be clear as day with 15 games left before the trade deadline. The Sox are expected sell off pieces and look ahead to next year, perhaps under the watchful eyes of the same owner, vice president and general manager who brought a World Series title in 2005 but almost nothing else in 18 seasons since — only three playoff appearances, one victory in each (against eight losses), multiple failed re-toolings or re-shapings or whatever else it was they labeled them, and one failed rebuild.

Fans are fed up. A Sun-Times online poll in June asking who is the prime culprit in the Sox’ fourth-place (in the worst division) state assigned blame this way: chairman Jerry Reinsdorf (51%), vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn (29%), the players (17%) and first-year manager Pedro Grifol (3%).

Hahn’s record since his promotion to GM when Williams was bumped up the VP title in 2012 is 738-871 with two winning seasons, one of them accompanied by a Sporting News Executive of the Year honor in 2020. He and Williams have worked together under Reinsdorf’s authoritative perch since before 2005.

Whatever they’re doing isn’t working.

It has come to this: All eyes are watching to see what they do between now and the Aug. 1 trade deadline and how they label the next step. Another teardown and rebuild? Likely not. Another “reshaping” plan?

Who will go, who will stay, what will they get in return and what does it mean for 2024 and beyond? Giolito and Lynn from the starting rotation and Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly and Keynan Middleton from the bullpen could be traded, to name a handful. The acquisition of Triple-A right-hander Mike Mayers from the Royals for cash considerations Wednesday had the look of a team finding arms to take innings that must be accounted for if and when pitchers are shipped out.

Before the trade deadline, though, a nine-game road trip starting Friday at the 60-29 Braves and continuing with the Mets and Twins, followed by two home games against the Cubs and four against the Guardians will be played out. The Sox could win all 15 and still be a game below .500 on Aug. 1.

It’s a downcast position to be in for a team some viewed as the most talented in a weak AL Central going into the season. But here we are.

SOX AT BRAVES

Friday: Michael Kopech (3-7, 4.08 ERA) vs. Charlie Morton (9-3, 3.43), 6:20 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Saturday: Lance Lynn (5-8, 6.03) vs. Spencer Strider (11-2, 3.44), 6:15 p.m., FOX, 1000-AM

Sunday: Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.30) vs. Kolby Allard (0-0, 4.22), 12:30 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Cubs-Rangers and White Sox-Tigers series will open 2024 MLB season
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks receives Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at ESPYs
Cubs, White Sox All-Stars go to bat for struggling managers as second half arrives
White Sox acquire pitcher Mike Mayers from Royals
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. misses All-Star Game, says he ‘100%’ will be ready to play Friday
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. is blowing up — but having a hard time enjoying it
The Latest
835930654.JPG
Cubs
2024 schedule release: Cubs to start season in Texas in second year of balanced format
The Cubs released their tentative 2024 schedule on Thursday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Framed by parts of her roof that had pierced the ground, Marion Novak speaks on the phone outside her home in the 10000 block of Hillsdale Road in Countryside, Ill., Thursday, July 11, 2023, after a tornado blew off her roof and garage door the night before. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Weather
Roofs torn off, trees uprooted, but no known injuries after tornadoes churned across Chicago area
Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Wednesday’s storms, including one near Burr Ridge and another near Elgin.
By Stefano Esposito and Mitchell Armentrout
 
Olympic champion gymnast Gabby Douglas
Olympic Sports
Olympic gold-medal gymnast Gabby Douglas looks to compete at 2024 Paris Games
Douglas announced on her Instagram page Thursday that she is making a comeback attempt, a dozen years after her triumph in London in 2012 and eight years after her last competition, the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
By Will Graves | Associated Press
 
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
Woman shot and killed inside Evergreen Park Mariano’s
The shooting was domestic and there is no threat to the public, Evergreen Park police said.
By Mary Norkol and Sun-Times Wire
 
Amy Le, owner of Saucy Porka, with her entire stock of Sriracha at the restaurant’s 55th Street location on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Chicago.
Metro/State
Sriracha shortage has Chicago restaurants, shoppers scrambling for hot sauce
Stockpiling, making their own or using alternatives are some of the ways local restaurants are dealing with a lack of Huy Fong sriracha.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 