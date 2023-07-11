The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. will miss All-Star Game

The Sox said Robert felt tightness in his right calf during Monday’s Home Run Derby and is listed as day-to-day.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. will miss All-Star Game
The White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. bats during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

The White Sox said Luis Robert Jr. will miss Tuesday’s All-Star Game after feeling tightness in his right calf during Monday’s Home Run Derby.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Here comes more bad luck for the bad-luck White Sox.

White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. on Monday: “I think if I stay healthy, this is going to be the first of many All-Star Games. But I have to stay healthy. If I’m healthy, I’m pretty sure there will be many more to come.”

The White Sox on Tuesday: “During the first round of Monday’s Home Run Derby, Luis Robert felt tightness in his right calf. He underwent an MRI in Seattle and is listed as day-to-day. Robert will not play in tonight’s All-Star Game as a precaution and will be evaluated again before the season re-starts Friday in Atlanta.”

Robert was the No. 1 seed in the Home Run Derby and beat Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman 28-27 in the opening round. Robert lost to Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena in the semifinals 35-22.

Robert has been the bright spot in the White Sox’ otherwise dismal season. But, once again, has apparently been struck with an injury. He has 26 homers — tied for third in the majors, behind Angels megastar Shohei Ohtani (32) and the Braves’ Matt Olson (29) — at the All-Star break. 

Robert had been mostly healthy this season after playing only 98 games last year and 68 games in 2021.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. is blowing up — but having a hard time enjoying it
For starters, White Sox have had better of Cubs in the All-Star Game
Cubs’ Justin Steele won’t start the All-Star Game, but it’ll be a super Tuesday just the same
Andrew Benintendi’s wrist discomfort predates time with White Sox
White Sox waste strong games from Lucas Giolito, Luis Robert to fall 16 below .500
White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. preparing for Home Run Derby
The Latest
Fans look up at the marquee outside of Wrigley Field.
Cubs
Wrigley Field under consideration for 2025 All-Star Game
Wrigley Field last hosted the All-Stars in 1990.
By Associated Press
 
Election_2024_Trump.jpg
Nation/World
Trump lawyers ask judge to postpone trial without setting a date in classified documents case
Attorneys for former President Donald Trump cited challenges to selecting jurors and concerns about whether he would get a fair trial before the November 2024 election.
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON / Associated Press
 
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
Man fatally shot in South Chicago
About 11:35 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 9200 block of South Brandon Avenue and found the man, 45, shot multiple times, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Northwestern Wildcats v Nebraska Cornhuskers - Aer Lingus College Football Classic
College Sports
Firing Pat Fitzgerald is one thing. Replacing him is a task Northwestern might not be up to
It’s hard to envision Northwestern ever finding another coach who accepts and believes in the place like Fitzgerald did, who doesn’t need it to be something it can’t be.
By Steve Greenberg
 
AR_230719860.jpg
Suburban Chicago
Boil order lifted for final Aqua Illinois customers in southern Lake County
About 1,200 homes in Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer and nearby unincorporated areas were ordered to boil water July 2 after a water main leak caused a drop in pressure.
By Saji Mathai
 