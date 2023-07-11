White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. will miss All-Star Game

Here comes more bad luck for the bad-luck White Sox.

White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. on Monday: “I think if I stay healthy, this is going to be the first of many All-Star Games. But I have to stay healthy. If I’m healthy, I’m pretty sure there will be many more to come.”

The White Sox on Tuesday: “During the first round of Monday’s Home Run Derby, Luis Robert felt tightness in his right calf. He underwent an MRI in Seattle and is listed as day-to-day. Robert will not play in tonight’s All-Star Game as a precaution and will be evaluated again before the season re-starts Friday in Atlanta.”

Robert was the No. 1 seed in the Home Run Derby and beat Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman 28-27 in the opening round. Robert lost to Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena in the semifinals 35-22.

Robert has been the bright spot in the White Sox’ otherwise dismal season. But, once again, has apparently been struck with an injury. He has 26 homers — tied for third in the majors, behind Angels megastar Shohei Ohtani (32) and the Braves’ Matt Olson (29) — at the All-Star break.

Robert had been mostly healthy this season after playing only 98 games last year and 68 games in 2021.

