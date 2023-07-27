The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Whaddya hear? For White Sox’ Lance Lynn, not much when it comes to trade talk

“There’s been no communication. Nobody told me anything is close, so you’ve just got to pitch,” Lynn said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
 Updated  
Right-hander Lance Lynn has been told by just about “everyone around the league” that he’s about to be traded. But no one he’d actually like to hear it from. Like White Sox general manager Rick Hahn, perhaps.

“I actually know nothing,” said Lynn, known to have drawn interest as the Tuesday trade deadline approaches despite his latest rough outing Wednesday against the Cubs. “Haven’t been talked to about anything and all that.”

Lynn was traded at the deadline from the Twins to the Yankees in 2018. He started against the Cubs with rumors circulating that the Rays were after him. If there is something cooking, as an accomplished veteran who started his career in 2011, he’d like to know. But so far, crickets.

Maybe not much is going on yet for Lynn, who has pitched deep into games but owns a 6.47 ERA and has allowed 28 home runs.

“Yeah, in the past I’ve had a little bit more communication knowing what’s going on, knowing what might happen,” Lynn said.

“When you wake up at 8 a.m., and everyone thinks you’ve been traded to three different teams, it’s different. I’m not going to lie. There’s been no communication. Nobody told me that anything’s close or anything like that, so you’ve just got to go pitch.”

Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez were traded to the Angels for prospects Wednesday night. Both are free agents after the season, so off they went. Lynn has a club option for next season. They were counted on to help the Sox contend for the postseason, but they might all be gone soon because the Sox were 21 games under .500 going into their game against the Guardians on Thursday.

“As a group, we didn’t do what we’re capable of, and it sounds like there might be some more to go,” Lynn said. “We’ve underperformed; people are going to new teams because of that. Now it’s turn the page over and see who’s going to be a part of whatever is going to happen here in the future.”

Giolito is an Angel

Giolito packed his belongings in the Sox’ clubhouse Thursday before the Sox’ 6-3 loss to the Guardians and was in good spirits before leaving to join his new team in Toronto. And why not, he’ll be a teammate of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout on an Angels squad contending for the postseason.

He knew a trade was coming, but it was “surreal” and “kind of shocking” nonetheless.

“A lot of emotions,” said Giolito, an All-Star, Opening Day starter, winner of a postseason game and pitcher of a no-hitter during his seasons on the South Side. “I grew up here as a player and as a man. A lot of failure and a lot of success. I owe this organization a lot. I’m always going to have the White Sox in my heart.”

Burger bombs go to waste

The Guardians handed the White Sox their sixth straight loss Thursday even though Jake Burger hit two homers.

Burger connected leading off the third and cut it to 4-3 with a two-run drive in the fifth — his 24th home run. It was the second career multi-homer game for Burger, who hit two in a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 14.

“When I get my pitch in the zone, I’m gonna do some damage,” Burger said. “It’s gonna be foresight going into the last two months, just trying to get my pitch as much as I can and not chase as much. That’s kind of the key for most power guys. Get in the zone, get the pitch you can do something with.”

Dylan Cease lasted 523 innings, allowing four runs and nine hits.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona tied Casey Stengel for 13th place on baseball’s career wins list with his 1,926th victory.

This and that

Left-hander Sammy Peralta was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to fill one of the roster spots opened by the trade of Giolito and Lopez. Peralta is 3-5 with a 5.34 ERA in 25 games (six starts) for Charlotte. He gave up two runs in two-thirds of an inning against the Twins in his only appearance with the Sox on May 4.

The Sox will play a pitcher short until Mike Clevinger is activated from the injured list to start Saturday.

Touki Toussaint will start Friday in Giolito’s spot. Giolito is slated to start for the Angels on Friday in Toronto.

Contributing: Associated Press

