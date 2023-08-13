The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox need Tim Anderson, Dylan Cease to be stars again — next year

Sunday’s 7-3 loss to the Brewers saw Cease without his biggest fastball, and the Sox without Anderson entirely as a home sweep wiped away the good feelings after back-to-back series wins.

By  James Fegan
   
White Sox need Tim Anderson, Dylan Cease to be stars again — next year
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago White Sox

Advanced metrics suggest Dylan Cease has pitched better than his 4.32 ERA.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Problems with the 47-72 White Sox have been too numerous to count for months, but in looking ahead to 2024 — what else is there? — mapping out a return to relevancy gets even harder without a return of star production from Dylan Cease and Tim Anderson.

Sunday’s 7-3 loss to the Brewers saw Cease without his biggest fastball, and the Sox without Anderson entirely as a home sweep wiped away the good feelings after back-to-back series wins.

“We didn’t put up enough runs,” said Andrew Vaughn, who collected three hits. “Dylan threw a great game, and it stinks we couldn’t back him up.”

Rather than a resolution of his appeal of a six-game suspension for last Saturday’s brawl in Cleveland, Anderson received a day off from manager Pedro Grifol. Ahead of an off day Monday and the imminent adjudication of his appeal, it could still have been the beginning of a lengthy absence for Anderson. 

“When they rule, they rule,” Grifol said. “I’m hoping the appeal goes our way.”

But where any games without Anderson in the lineup used to be an anathema for the White Sox chances, the two-time All-Star is now mired in a career-worst offensive season. A hot start to the second half has eroded into a .188/.278/.219 line in August, with strikeouts in a third of his plate appearances. 

“The mechanics are a little off right now and today’s a good day for him to get in the cage,” Grifol said. “He’s just got to iron some things out mechanically and get that feel back where he’s using his hands. Which is the best of his swing — those lightning hands.” 

Anderson hasn’t helped, but the Sox offense isn’t bursting with alternatives. Without him and Luis Robert Jr., they went scoreless until Carlos Pérez’s two-out RBI double in the ninth, spurning Cease’s season-high seven innings of two-run ball.

“I’m really pleased with some adjustments I’ve made,” Cease said. “I’ve been super focused on staying closed and getting down the mound closed. It seems to be harder to pick up and kind of helped me get in the zone.”

Advanced metrics suggest Cease has pitched better than his 4.32 ERA, and would fare better with a stouter defense behind him this season. But there’s no mistaking the bursts of brilliance with the consistent dominance of his Cy Young runner-up campaign last year.

A tendency to open up early in his delivery emerged after Cease’s electric first start, morphing into a season-long issue. Among the most concrete indicators of it might be a fastball that has lost over a mile per hour from last season, shaving the margin of error when Cease’s command falters. Cease and Sox coaches reiterate that the root of the problem is mechanical, not physical. A heater that averages 95.5 mph is still pretty hard, and Cease showed the ability to rev it up to 97 mph to strike out William Contreras and strand the bases loaded in the fifth.

The 27-year-old believes he can further demonstrate how correctable the issues are over the final six weeks.

“All it takes is getting out of sync a little bit and without realizing it, you’ve reinforced bad habits,” Cease said. “A season like this for me has been a lot of grinding and feeling like I’ve kind of put band-aids on things. But I’m at a point now where I feel like I’ve learned a lot from it and I’m expecting to finish pretty strong.” 

Anderson lacks the proof of concept that Cease provided himself Sunday, and likely will have to wait a while until he has another chance. But in reasoning why 2023 could be a one-off for both players, Grifol struck a similar chord. 

“These two guys, they’re obsessed with being great, so they don’t concern me at all,” said Grifol. “The great thing about Tim is that he’s an extremely hard worker and he cares. He cares about his game. He cares about this team.”

The Latest
American rapper Durk Derrick Banks, known professionally as Lil Durk.
News
Lil Durk’s United Center show ends early as cops respond to false report of shooter
Durk was nearing the end of his set when concertgoers began running for exits, according to videos posted to social media.
By David Struett and Allison Novelo
 
Chicago Cubs Nico Hoerner slides into home to score on a Cody Bellinger RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Cubs
Bounce backs key as Cubs prepare for meaningful games in September
Dating back to mid-July, the Cubs have won seven of their past eight series, including a three-game set in Toronto this weekend.
By Maddie Lee
 
Cubs_Blue_Jays_Baseball__9_.jpg
Cubs
Jameson Taillon’s streak of strong starts ends in Cubs’ blowout loss to Blue Jays
The Cubs lost 11-4 on Sunday, falling short of a three-game sweep of the Blue Jays.
By Maddie Lee
 
Larry Snelling, then a deputy chief in the Chicago Police Department, is shown in September 2021, speaking to reporters at Simeon High School about the shooting deaths of two students.
City Hall
Snelling is mayor’s pick for Chicago’s new top cop
Larry Snelling’s appointment by Mayor Brandon Johnson must be confirmed by the City Council. Before that crucial vote, he is expected to be introduced to Chicago residents — and face questions — during at least one public hearing.
By Fran Spielman and Tom Schuba
 
A person receives a COVID booster last fall at a Chatham neighborhood Walgreens. COVID-19 cases have increased slightly in Chicago in recent weeks.
Coronavirus
No surge, but still ‘jarring’: COVID cases creeping up in Chicago
Physicians say Chicago’s late-summer increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations — no matter how slight — serves as a reminder that the virus still packs a devastating punch for vulnerable communities.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 