Royally connected addition of Mike Moustakas might be more than minor deal to White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The White Sox’ signing of Mike Moustakas to a minor league deal might be more than a minor thing. Even at age 35, the owner of 212 career homers might wedge his way onto the Opening Day roster.

Moustakas could spell Yoan Moncada at third base, Andrew Vaughn at first or get at-bats as a designated hitter or lefty bat off the bench. All of which could put pressure on left-handed hitting first baseman/outfielder Gavin Sheets this spring.

Moustakas, who has earned $100 million in his 13-year career, will be paid $2 million if he makes the team and can make $2 million in incentives.

“You look at how productive he was for the Rockies early on in the season last year,” said Sox general manager Chris Getz, a teammate of Moustakas’ with the Royals in 2011-13. “There is a relationship that not only [manager] Pedro [Grifol] has with him but I do, as well. Knowing Mike, when he has something to truly prove, he wants to prove that he can still go out there and be a productive major league player. Knowing that he has that baked into his mindset right now, I felt like this was a good idea.”

Moustakas hit .247/.293/.392 with 12 homers in 386 plate appearances between the Rockies and Angels last season.

Getz and Grifol both said Moustakas must show signs of having production left in his bat and glove, but they like his World Series and All-Star pedigree and makeup.

“It seemed like a very obvious move to make,” Getz said. “Excited to have him be part of this group.”

Moustakas joins Andrew Benintendi, Martin Maldonado, Nicky Lopez, Tim Hill and Brett Phillips as Sox in camp whom Getz and/or Grifol are familiar with from their upbringings in Kansas City.

“Why wouldn't you take advantage of something like that?” Getz said. “I've got great respect for the person, the player, the family. We want him to come out here and be productive to help us win ballgames and that's the most important thing. But when it comes to connections with Royals, I look at the individual. If it happens to give me the benefit because there's a longer history, then so be it."

No calls from Orioles

News that the Orioles starting pitchers Kyle Bradish and John Means won’t be ready for Opening Day led to an obvious question for Getz. Any calls from Baltimore?

“They have not called today,” Getz said.

But it was about noon, so the day was young for possible inquiries about right-hander Dylan Cease, who could be a newly inspired trade target. Getz, who is sticking to a high asking price, talked trade with the Orioles during the offseason.

“I’ve said this many times, I don’t worry about Dylan Cease, just because of the makeup of the pitcher,” Getz said Thursday. “I know that every day it’s about sharpening his craft and trying to get better. I know that he had a tremendous offseason. He’s had some triceps soreness in the past, and to go through an offseason without any sort of small hiccup, I know he’s well positioned for the season and he’s going to prepare for Opening Day. At this point, it looks like it’s going to be with the White Sox.”

This and that

Getz is still “open-minded” about other roster additions. “Still fielding phone calls from agents and other teams, and we’ll look to improve,” he said. “That won’t stop.”

*Grifol was impressed with right-hander Erick Fedde’s command of the strike zone during his first bullpen session. “He's in control. He’s not afraid to tinker a little bit. He's not afraid to try new things.”

