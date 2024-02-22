White Sox reliever John Brebbia out with right calf strain; lefty Shane Drohan has shoulder surgery

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox’ sizable flock of working pitchers in camp has taken a trim, from 36 to 33 including one or two notable compoments.

Veteran right-hander John Brebbia, signed to a one-year, $5.5 million contract as a free agent and expected to be a valued late-inning option for manager Pedro Grifol, sustained a right calf strain throwing live batting practice Wednesday that left him wheeling out of the Sox' complex at Camelback Ranch Thursday on a scooter. And lefty Shane Drohan, the Sox' Rule 5 draft pick, underwent nerve decompression surgery on his left shoulder, Grifol said.

Earlier this week, the Sox said righty Edgar Navarro is having Tommy John surgery.

Grifol and general manager Chris Getz are hopeful Brebbia can be ready by Opening Day in five weeks.

"My only question was, ‘Hey, are we going to keep the arm moving?' '' Grifol said. "And without hesitation, all our guys said it wasn’t a problem. We are shooting for Opening day, the beginning of the season."

Brebbia posted a 3.18 ERA in a National League high 76 appearances for the Giants in 2022 and a 3.99 ERA in 40 games in San Francisco last season, used as an opener, middle reliever and setup man.

Drohan is expected to begin a throwing program after spring training.

The Sox open Cactus League play Friday with a game against the Cubs, with 40-year-old Jesse Chavez slated to pitch the first inning as pitching coach Ethan Katz gets his first look multiple new faces in camp.

"It's interesting," Katz said. "It's a lot of different guys. A lot of veteran guys, a lot of younger guys. So it's a very nice mix.

"But it's a very good group of guys that have been very open to whatever's going on and just trying to see how it all shakes out. We'll play some games and kind of let guys do their thing and see where they are."

A team not built to win in 2024 could feature a bullpen with veterans such Chavez, Bryan Shaw, lefty Tim Hill and Brebbia — when he gets healthy.

It could be balanced out with rookies such as Jordan Leasure, acquired in the Dodgers trade for Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly last season, and Prelander Berroa, who came from the Mariners this month with outfielder Zach DeLoach and the No. 69 pick in the draft.

Leasure, viewed as a potential closer, was the most impressive of a group of pitchers veteran left fielder Andrew Benintendi has faced in live batting practice.

"That was a huge compliment," Katz said. "I saw him in the [Arizona] Fall League throw once and seeing him throw the other day in his live BP, it was quite impressive.

A fastball with carry that gets to the top of strike zone, curveball and wipeout slider have impressed Katz.

"It’s a nice three-pitch mix, but the fastball gets on guys," Katz said.

Other early observations from Katz:

