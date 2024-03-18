Korey Lee’s big spring for White Sox carries into final week

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Veterans Martin Maldonado and Max Stassi are 1-2 on the catching depth chart and White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has already talked about how they’ll divide innings — Maldonado will get more than half — but Korey Lee is saying “what about me?” with his catching and bat this spring.

“Never know,” Lee said. “You never know what’s going to happen. I’m going to do what I control and that’s going on the field and do what I can every day, helping the team win.”

Lee has three homers, including two to the opposite field, and a .350/.417/.900 hitting line.

Whatever happens, happens and I get to play baseball. That’s what makes me happy.”

Lee was acquired from the Astros for Kendall Graveman at the trade deadline. After going an atrocious 5-for-70 while showing well defensively, Lee tweaked swing in the offseason.

“It happens in baseball,” Lee said of the slump. “You never know what’s going to happen. Some days you’re going to be good, some days bad. Last year it was a completely different feeling and now it’s more confident, it’s more myself and you know what? It’s the beauty of the game. Can go 5-for-5 one day and 0-for-5.”

One scout said he hasn’t seen a better throwing catcher this spring than Lee.

“That’s what I pride myself on,” Lee said. “Continue to show what I do at the highest level, and hold myself to that standard.”

Lee credits the "coaching staff, team, offseason, trusting my work" to his good spring.

"Nothing has changed since I’ve been a baseball player, just try to be the best version of myself," he said. "See success happen, feed off that and every day get better."

Shewmake “feeling better”

Braden Shewmake’s outlook on his recovery from a left ankle sprain is positive. The prognosis is 2-4 weeks but he hopes he can appear in “a game or two” before the end of spring training, which concludes next Monday.

“It’s getting better, getting a lot better,” Shewmake said. “Just trying to move it, move right along and move on it but not push it too far. I think we’re in a pretty good spot.”

Taking his position at shortstop in a game against the Mariners Saturday, Shewmake’s spike caught in the turf when he spun around to look over his shoulder.

“Rolled over and stepped on it,” Shewmake said. “One of those freak things, it happens. A little rehab and get back as soon as we can.”

Shewmake, Zach Remillard and Danny Mendick are competing for an Opening Day roster spot as the extra infielder.

“It’s definitely frustrating but I can walk around, mope around, try to get things done and get back as fast as I can,” Shewmake said. “This stuff happens. It’s unfortunate, but it happens.”

The Sox have had a healthy camp on the position player side.

Pitchers Jesse Scholtens, Jimmy Lambert, John Brebbia, Prelander Berroa, Joe Barlow, Shane Drohan and Edgar Navarro are sidelined with various arm or shoulder issues.

Cannon re-assigned

Right-hander Jonathan Cannon was reassigned to minor league camp. Cannon, who could pitch in the big leagues this season, allowed one run over seven innings in three appearances, striking out eight without allowing a walk.

