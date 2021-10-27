‘Windy City Rehab’ star Alison Victoria Gramenos sells her Bucktown home for $2,145,000

“Windy City Rehab” star Alison Victoria Gramenos finally sold her personal Bucktown home, which was constructed by her former co-host-turned-foe Donovan Eckhardt.

The sale closed Monday at $2,145,000, $150,000 less than the $2,295,000 price tag she originally placed on the home when it first came on the market a little over a year ago.

“This was the highest price for a standard lot house in Bucktown in over seven years,” listing agent Vincent Anzalone said. “We got a good price mainly because of Alison’s design. It’s a beautiful house.”

Eckhardt pointed out he built the home Gramenos just cashed in on to zing his former co-host in a defamation suit alleging she falsely characterized him as an unreliable home builder and a cheat.

“Alison, who made most of the false and defamatory statements about me during the season two episodes ... lives in Chicago (in a home that I built),” Eckhardt stated in the suit, which was tossed out by a Cook County judge who decided the proper venue for the legal battle was California. The suit, which names the companies behind the show, not Gramenos, has since been refiled in Sacramento.

The Bucktown home and its potential sale also briefly became a pawn in a legal case filed by a couple seeking to claw back money from Gramenos and Eckhardt after they allegedly sold them a rehabbed house in Lincoln Square that was plagued with leaks.

The couple feared Victoria would try to shield money gained from the sale of her personal home from being part of any future judgment in the case. A Cook County judge denied the couple’s request to block the sale; the lawsuit is still pending.

It seems Gramenos spared no expense on her own Bucktown home.

The masonry brick-and-limestone single-family home boasts a custom fireplace imported from Paris, a rooftop deck with a wet bar, a back patio with an outdoor kitchen and wood-burning brick oven and a built-in grill and pizza oven, according to the listing.

It has five bedrooms, including a bedroom suite that takes up half of the second floor.

Public records show Gramenos bought a home at the same address in 2016 for $660,000 and built a new house on the land in 2018.

Gramenos, who in interviews has said she also spends time in Las Vegas where her company, Alison Victoria Interiors, has offices, could not be reached for comment.

Showrunners announced in February that nine new episodes would begin airing in late 2021 but have since been silent about exactly when the episodes would debut.

Gramenos is known on the show as Alison Victoria, but her full name is Alison Victoria Gramenos.