Megna family experiences childbirth during COVID-19

Wolves defenseman Jaycob Megna and his wife, Kasey, recently had their first child, welcoming a new member to their family. It’s a stressful occasion even in the best circumstances, but Evie Marie arrived March 30 in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘‘Once the baby is born, you’ve got another person that you’re in charge of that you need to protect,’’ Megna said. ‘‘It’s obviously not an ideal time with everything going on, but the one benefit is that I’ve been able to be around for everything. It’s been just over a week, and it’s been amazing.’’

Evie’s birth originally was scheduled for the Chicago area, but the suspension of the American Hockey League season and the league allowing players to leave their home markets afforded the Megnas an opportunity to switch plans. They chose to bring Evie into the world at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, Pennsylvania, near Kasey’s parents’ home.

The Megnas needed one day to reach Kasey’s parents’ home — where they’re currently staying — to prepare for the birth.

‘‘It was definitely stressful,’’ Megna said. ‘‘Just getting here was a little stressful, just making sure nothing happened while we were driving, considering she was only two weeks from her due date when we were getting here. More so for my wife, it being our first kid, going through the whole process and being at a hospital, it is a bit overwhelming.’’

Once the Megnas got to the hospital for Evie’s birth, they weren’t there long. They were told Kasey normally would be in the hospital for three nights, but she and Evie spent only 36 hours there before going home. Once doctors saw they were healthy, they were allowed to depart early.

‘‘It was definitely a bit of a different experience, I would assume, than most,’’ Megna said. ‘‘It was still amazing.’’

Other than medical staff, only one person was allowed to be in the delivery room. Masks were mandatory when visitors entered, and Megna couldn’t leave even for food or water.

‘‘Everything you needed, you had to call and they would bring it to you,’’ Megna said. ‘‘Three days of that might’ve been a little much. We were lucky we were able to get out of there quickly and safely.’’

Though the circumstances might have been unorthodox, Megna said he has no complaints about the experience.

Kasey and Evie are doing well, and Megna expects his parents soon will be able to meet their new granddaughter. He praised the medical staff that cared for his family, and the AHL hiatus has allowed him to spend more time with his infant daughter and recovering wife.

If the season hadn’t been halted, Megna would have been able to be at Evie’s birth, but he would have missed out on many other moments he has witnessed.

‘‘It’s been pretty special,’’ Megna said. ‘‘There’s a lot going on, but we’re staying home like we’re supposed to, and it’s been a big opportunity to get to see my daughter quite a bit. She’s already changing so much. Helping to take care of my wife in her recovery. She’s been a champ.’’