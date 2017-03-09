Angela Ingersoll to tape her Judy Garland concert for TV

Ask anyone lucky enough to have caught Angela Ingersoll’s performance as Judy Garland in last year’s Porchlight Music Theatre production of “End of the Rainbow” — Peter Quilter’s play-with-music about the final chaotic months of Judy Garland’s life — and you are guaranteed to hear superlatives. The voice, the look, the roller-coaster emotions: Ingersoll captured them all to uncanny effect in a performance that was an unqualified tour de force, and recently earned her a Jeff Award nomination.

The Chicago actress subsequently moved on to the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, where, under the banner of Artists Lounge Live, she performed a special Mother’s Day concert of Garland’s songs, joined by the fabled singer’s son, Joe Luft. And now, Artists Lounge Live is bringing Ingersoll back in “Judy Garland: Come Rain or Come Shine,” for one night only — Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Arcada — where her concert will be filmed before a live audience for later airing on public television.

Tickets ($20 – $35) for the performance at the Arcada, located at 105 E. Main St. in St. Charles, are limited. For reservations call (630) 962-7000 or visit www.arcadalive.com.

Ingersoll’s show, which includes such classics as “Over the Rainbow,” “Get Happy” and “The Man That Got Away,” is part of an ongoing concert series presented by Artists Lounge Live, billed as “featuring popular music of yesterday performed by tremendous talent of today [with] rising stars of stage and screen shining in intimate and emotional evenings of story and song.”

The series is curated by producer-performer Michael Ingersoll (Angela’s husband, who Chicago audiences know for his performance in the national touring production of “Jersey Boys”).

For additional information visits www.artistsloungelive.com.

