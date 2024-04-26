2 shot, wounded near United Center on Near West Side

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 25, 2024
By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two men were wounded in a shooting Thursday night near the United Center on the Near West Side.

The men, 18 and 20, were in the 1800 block of West Monroe Street about 9:20 p.m. when two people got out of a light-colored sedan and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The younger man was shot seven times, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

The other man was shot in the neck and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

