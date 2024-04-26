The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 26, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Friday, April 26, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Friday, April 26, 2024
georgia-nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Oh, happy day! As of yesterday, Mercury is no longer retrograde; and today, the moon is in an exciting part of your chart, which is why you want to run away and join the circus. You want freedom! You want excitement! You want something fresh and fun to happen! (Good luck.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re in a resourceful frame of mind , which is why you might see new uses for shared property or new ways to handle shared responsibilities. You might also see new ways to invest your holdings and your assets. This is a strong time for you. Use it!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might attract someone quite powerful to you today. Whether or not this is the case, you will definitely have to compromise when dealing with others and be prepared to go more than halfway. This might be challenging because you feel ambitious right now. Nevertheless, it is what it is.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It’s the end of the week; nevertheless, you’re in a productive frame of mind. Hopefully, others will listen to you because you have ideas for improvements or reforms at work. You might also be gung-ho to improve your body or your health. You’re pondering changes to your future goals.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a playful day for you. However, it will also be particularly powerful day for you if you work in the entertainment world, show business, the hospitality industry or sports because you’re in a resourceful, inventive frame of mind. You can see new and better ways of doing things. Definitely.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Discussions with family members, especially females might be powerful today. Be courteous and listen. Possibly you or someone else will see ways to make improvements either to your home situation or your family dynamic. (This is not surprising because there is no end to better.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your mind is incisive, which is why you will get to the bottom of anything. You will also spot a phony a mile away and be able to tell if someone is dishonest. It’s like you have X-ray vision. “Swami sees all, knows all, tells nothing.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Because you’re in a resourceful frame of mind today, you might see new applications and uses for something that you already own. (Could that lawn mower become a floor lamp?) You might also see new ways to earn money on the side.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will have a powerful reaction, as well as powerful feelings about many things. (You might not notice this, but others will.) Basically, you want to get things done. You want results. You also want to play and get some time off for good behavior. Relax — You can have it all.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Secrets might be revealed today. In fact, these secrets might relate to something that is romantic because you are in a playful mood and ready to socialize with others. You will also enjoy entertaining at home and finishing DIY repairs.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might have a powerful discussion with a friend today. They might want to share a confidence with you, or they might have something they feel they have to tell you. Whatever this is, you will handle it with tact and diplomacy — as is your wont.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You are noticed today. In fact, some people see you as having power or clout or some kind of influence, which is why someone might ask you for help. This is a busy, energetic time for you. You’ll enjoy shopping for beautiful things.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Channing Tatum (1980) shares your birthday. You are bold, yet cautious. You believe in logical planning and careful preparation. This is a slower-paced year. It’s OK to take a rest so that you can rejuvenate yourself. Concentrate on your needs and your relationships and seek out people who have your back.

Next Up In Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, April 25, 2024
Horoscope for Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Horoscope for Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Horoscope for Monday, April 22, 2024
Horoscope for Sunday, April 21, 2024
Horoscope for Saturday, April 20, 2024
The Latest
Mock Draft Football
NFL
J.J. McCarthy, former Nazareth QB, selected by Vikings in 1st round of 2024 NFL Draft
McCarthy, who went to Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park before starring at Michigan, will now play for the Bears’ rivals in Minnesota.
By Patrick Finley
 
CPSBOARDMEETING-042624-10.jpg
Education
Facing budget criticism, CPS officials say changes are 'milestone' to be celebrated
In a surprise, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s top ally — the Chicago Teachers Union — was also critical of the district’s lack of transparency and failure to prioritize classroom aides in the budget, even though the union has long supported a shift toward needs-based funding.
By Nader Issa
 
NFL Draft Football
Bears
Bears draft Washington WR Rome Odunze at No. 9 to pair with QB Caleb Williams
They’ll go into Williams’ rookie season with DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Odunze at wide receiver.
By Jason Lieser
 
Immigration
15 migrant couples to exchange wedding vows at Near North church
A big ceremony will be held Friday evening at Community Park Near North Church for 15 migrant couples. They pooled together money to help pay for the celebration, which will be witnessed by about 200 family and friends of the couples.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Travis Scott performs in December in Miami.
Music
Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and Chief Keef to headline 2024 Summer Smash
The hip-hop music festival will return to Bridgeview’s SeatGeek Stadium in June.
By Vanessa Lopez
 