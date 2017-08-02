Ben Vereen to headline Dominican University gala concert

Ben Vereen, the acclaimed Tony- and Drama Desk Award-winning actor, dancer and singer, will be the headliner at Dominican University’s 37th annual Trustee Benefit Concert. The 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, gala at the River Forest school is titled “Steppin’ Out With Ben Vereen” and will feature the entertainer performing music from his long Broadway, film and television career.

In his youth, Vereen studied under the legendary choreographers Martha Graham, George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins, and made his 0ff-Broadway debut in “The Prodigal Son” at age 18. He then went on to appear in Bob Fosse’s “Sweet Charity” production in Las Vegas, before co-starring with Sammy Davis Jr. in the film adaptation.

Vereen won a best actor/musical Tony in 1973 for “Pippin,” and has over the years appeared in national productions of “Hair,” “Wicked,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” and “Chicago.” More recently he starred with Richard Gere in the 2014 film “Time Out of Mind.” In 2011 Vereen was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.

For ticket information for the event, go to events.dom.edu or call the box office at (708) 488-5000.