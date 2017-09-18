‘Glee,’ ‘Pretty Little Liars’ stars to walk red carpet at Reeling fest

Jenna Ushkowitz will walk the red carpet for opening night of the Reeling Film Festival Thursday. | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo

Jenna Ushkowitz (“Glee”) will accompany her “Hello Again” co-star Tyler Blackburn (“Pretty Little Liars”) for the red carpet Thursday night at the Music Box Theatre, prior to their film’s launching the 35th anniversary of the Reeling Film Festival.

With the exception of opening night, Reeling, the second-oldest LGBTQ film festival in the world, will be staged at Landmark Theatres’ Century Centre Cinema. The “Hello Again” screening will serve as the Chicago premiere of the movie by Northwestern University graduate Tom Gustafson.

Along with Ushkowitz and Blackburn, the film — an adaptation of the 1994 Off-Broadway musical — also stars Cheyenne Jackson (“American Horror Story”), Broadway mainstay and multiple Tony winner Audra McDonald, Rumer Willis (“Empire”) and Steppenwolf ensemble member Martha Plimpton.

The festival will run through Sept. 28, with its closing film being “Saturday Church,” the coming-of-age story about a young African-American teen discovering gender expression in the Harlem ballroom scene. It stars award-winning actress, playwright and Goodman Theatre artistic associate Regina Taylor.

For more information on the festival, go to www.reelingfilmfestival.org.