Kate Shindle, Kate Baldwin named Sarah Siddons Society awardees

Tony Award-nominee Kate Baldwin and former Miss America/Broadway actress Kate Shindle were today named the recipients of the 2017 Actor of the Year Award form the Sarah Siddons Society of Chicago.

Baldwin was nominated earlier this year for a best supporting actress Tony Award for her role in “Hello Dolly!,” and her Broadway credits include “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and “Finian’s Rainbow.” Shindle is on the road with the national touring production of “Fun Home.” Her Broadway credits include “Jekyll and Hyde” and “Cabaret.” Both actresses are alumnae of Northwestern University’s theater program.

The awards ceremony will take place Sept. 18 at the Hilton Orrington in Evanston. Tickets, $225, for the gala event are available at sarahsiddonssociety.org or by phone at (312) 527-7750.