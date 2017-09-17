Stephen Colbert’s Emmy song finds room for outspoken Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper performs during XQ Super School Live, presented by EIF, at Barker Hangar on September 8, 2017 in Santa California. | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

In a star-studded song opening the Emmys, host Stephen Colbert was joined by actors from “This Is Us” and “Veep,” but the scene-stealer of the number was Chicago’s Chance the Rapper.

As Colbert sang about how “everything is better on TV,” the camera cut to a studio where Chance professed his love for the “pleasant distraction” of TV but lamented in rhyme that there was still some injustice on the airwaves. For one thing, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fan wondered, “where’s the cop show where one gets convicted?”

And, touching on President Trump’s intention to boot transgender people from the military, Chance name-checked a trans “Orange Is the New Black” star: “If [‘MASH’s’] Hawkeye can be a soldier, why not Laverne Cox?”

After touting “Bob’s Burgers” as an increasingly rare family-run independent store, he urged viewers to turn out for protests — even if it means recording the occasional season finale.

Clearly Chance had no hard feelings about the Emmys, despite losing to Common last week in the original song category in which he’d been nominated.