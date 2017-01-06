Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards auctions goods for autistic adults

Musician Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones of The Rolling Stones performs during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Field on October 14, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

WESTON, Conn. — Rolling Stones fans are sure to get some satisfaction from an upcoming auction to benefit a pair of Connecticut charities that help autistic adults.

The Stamford Advocate reports that Stones guitarist Keith Richards and his wife, Patti Hansen, are donating items from their Manhattan apartment to benefit the Prospector Theater and Sphere Inc ., both based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Hansen’s nephew has received services from the organizations. According to CTpost.com, the theater was founded three years ago to provide jobs for the disabled. “He even comes in for movies,” said the Prospector’s director of development Mike Santini, of Keith Richards. “This is something near and dear to his heart.”

The couple lives in nearby Weston.

The 73-year-old Richards’ guitars and flamboyant stage costumes aren’t on the auction block. Instead, items for sale include Italian, French and English furniture, Persian carpets, paintings, Waterford crystal, and even a skull-motif china tea set.

Visitors to Chicago this summer can check out Richards’ costumes and guitars and much more in the “Exhibitionism” exhibit at Navy Pier, which features more than 500 items from the Rolling Stones’ career.

The auction is being handled by Stair Galleries in Hudson, New York, on June 24. The preview begins June 10.

