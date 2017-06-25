$1,000 reward offered for info on Naperville vehicle burglar

Naperville police are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who broke into a vehicle in the western suburb and threatened its owner with a handgun.

Officers responded about 12:05 a.m. June 1 to a call of a vehicle burglary in the 100 block of South Whispering Hills Drive, according to Naperville police. The vehicle’s owner had confronted the burglar, who then pointed a handgun at the owner before running south on Whispering Hills Drive.

The suspect is described as a black man, standing at least 5-foot-7, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and brown shorts, police said.

Anyone with information should call Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006, or contact them through their website at http://www.napervillecrimestoppers.com.