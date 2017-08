15-year-old boy shot in East Chatham

A 15-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

He was shot in his left arm and suffered a graze wound to his abdomen about 9:15 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Ellis, Chicago Police said. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

He was taken to a hospital in good condition.